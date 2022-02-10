Raging rivers submerge West Coast homes and farms, leaving residents traumatised

The Buller River bridge at Westport just after high tide on Thursday evening.

It was heartbreak again for Westport residents as torrential rain battered the town for the second time in a week, forcing dozens of traumatised residents to evacuate their homes.

A state of emergency was declared for the West Coast township on Thursday morning as at least 10 homes flooded, including some that had only just been repaired following devastating floods in July last year.

More than 100 people had moved to evacuation centres, while many others sought refuge with family and friends after a self-evacuation order for low-lying parts of Westport was made mandatory on Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday night’s downpour was a continuation of weather conditions primed for disaster over the previous six weeks. It has already been the wettest February for the township in 78 years, with nearly half a metre of rain (470mm), and comes on the back of the area’s second-driest January on record.

While high tide just before 7pm on Thursday did not cause any further problems, Westport remained mostly cut off, with the highways north to Karamea and east through the Lower Buller Gorge closed until Friday morning at least.

MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters said the front that brought heavy rain to the Coast was expected to head back across the South Island late on Friday, potentially bringing more rain to the Buller Ranges, as well as further north near Nelson and across the lower to central North Island.

Most of those forced to leave their homes in Westport on Thursday had already endured the stress and heartache of last July’s flood, including several elderly residents, and some who were still in temporary housing.

SUPPLIED Ken Phipps, 80, surveys the flooding at his Roebuck St home in Westport on Thursday.

Ken and Barbara Phipps had spent five months living in a motel while their Roebuck St home was repaired after last July’s flooding.

Last week they were again evacuated when another red warning weather event hit the region.

They returned home on Saturday but on Thursday Ken Phipps – who turned 80 this week – was forced to leave a third time while his wife, Barbara, who has cancer, was rushed to Te Nikau Hospital in Greymouth the previous day.

Ken Phipps was staying at a motel but hoped to be able to reunite with his wife on Friday.

Westport's sewer and stormwater system was down in many parts of town, with warnings not to flush toilets. The water supply at nearby Waimangaroa had been damaged by slips, and water was being tanked to the settlement until it could be repaired.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Mikaere Clarkson lives in a Kainga Ora house in Colvin St, Westport. Houses that had been red stickered and were almost fully repaired were flooded again, he says.

Speaking to Stuff about 8.55pm on Thursday, Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said about 110 residents were in two evacuation centres at South School and Sergeants Hill community hall.

It was a “calm balmy” evening, but floodwaters had not yet receded and water levels were “knee-high” in some streets. The local Civil Defence controller was working out when residents could return to their homes.

Cleine said his main concern was damaged roads and Waimangaroa's damaged water supply.

Kevin Boyd’s farm on Cape Foulwind Rd was so badly damaged in last year’s floods that the 70-year-old had not yet returned, forced to couch-surf at his daughter’s home in Nelson, and a friend’s place in Westport.

This week his property suffered another deluge.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Buller mayor Jamie Cleine speaks to media after last week's red weather warning in Westport.

His daughter, who did not want to be named, said on Thursday the Buller River was flowing through her father’s property.

“Dad ... moved back to Westport to retire and live a peaceful life, and now he has nothing – 70 years of memories and possessions just gone.

“He’s not really living at all as he has nowhere to call his own and can’t start rebuilding his life until the house repairs can be done.”

Elderly couple Cecil and Frances Pablecheque had returned to their flood-damaged home in Roebuck St just before Christmas.

Supplied Westport resident Anita O'Brien in front of the Buller River after the region was hit with another heavy rain event this week.

On Thursday, they were forced to leave again and plans for Frances’ 80th birthday party on Saturday night were put on hold.

“I’m a bit frustrated with the council because they have had all the opportunity in the world to fix this and they've never done it,” Cecil Pablecheque said.

At 5.30am on Thursday, Menzie St resident Alison Fox and her family began preparing to move out of the temporary portacabin they have been living in since September.

The family’s home became uninhabitable after last year's flood. Just as repairs were getting under way this week, the property was again hit by a major rain event.

“A lot of it is surface water but ... it's coming back up the drain and all the other drains in town are full,” she said.

Buller Emergency Management Civil Defence personnel have set up an evacuation centre in the hall at Westport's South School.

Fox and other residents expressed frustration that more work had not been done to protect the town from flooding.

“There's lots of stuff they could be doing. The [flood protection] wall will protect us from the river hopefully but of course if [the stormwater system] builds up they need to have a pump like Greymouth does,” she said.

Others, including Westport resident Anita O’Brien were baffled by the lack of warning about the storm on Wednesday night, despite preparations and precautionary evacuations last week.

“There was heaps and heaps of preparation last week. Everybody was prepared, evacuated and then last night and this morning, nothing. It’s confusing to say the least.”

MetService’s head of weather communications, Lisa Murray, said the impact of the rain, not the rain itself, was under-forecast.

Buller Emergency Management An aerial view of the flooding in Westport on Thursday.

Reefton narrowly avoided flooding but several homes in Waimangaroa and the Denniston track, north of Westport, were evacuated due to slips.

Civil Defence controller Bob Dickson said it had been a “very very challenging day for everyone”, but people had responded “magnificently”.

“I know that’s a stressful time for folk and it’s difficult, but unfortunately this is the new reality that we're living in and adaption is key,” Dickson said.

“Be prepared, there’s more change coming, potentially over the weekend ahead ... you must take steps to look after yourself, your neighbours, your friends and pets.”