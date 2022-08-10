Fire causes 'extensive damage' to popular Westport restaurant

Johnny's restaurant in Westport was "extensively" damaged by a fire on Wednesday morning, but luckily no-one was injured.

A popular restaurant in the West Coast town of Westport, Johnny’s, has suffered “extensive damage” after a fire ripped through the building on Wednesday.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the two-storey building on Palmerston St as five fire crews fought to bring the blaze under control.

Johnny’s owner John Lennon said he was relieved no-one was hurt.

“[We’re] still waiting for the fire to be [brought] under control, and then we can get an idea of what happened.”

Lennon and his wife, Janis, lease the downstairs part of the building where they set up Johnny’s about five-and-a-half years ago.

“Our kitchen is completely water and smoke damaged and the upstairs looks to be extensively damaged,” Lennon said.

Emergency services were called to the fire about 10.10am on Wednesday.

Palmerston St BP owner Raymond Gibson said he could see smoke coming from the building.

“I really feel for [the owners], they work really hard seven days a week,” he said.