Five fire trucks fighting blaze at restaurant in Westport

Emergency services were called to the fire on Palmerston St in Westport on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

Five fire trucks are fighting a fire at a business premises in Westport on the West Coast.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Palmerston St about 10.10am.

Palmerston St BP owner Raymond Gibson said the fire was at Johnny’s cafe and restaurant.

Gibson said he could see smoke coming from the building, but it looked like the fire was under control.

READ MORE:

* Emergency services battle industrial area fire in Palmerston North

* Two West Coast houses 'extensively damaged' in separate fires

* Firefighters kept busy as two house fires rage in Whanganui



“I really feel for [the owners], they work really hard seven days a week,” he said.

Police were managing traffic and advised people to avoid the area, a spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the “incident is ongoing”.