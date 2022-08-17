Weather: 160 households across Westport, Seddonville and Mokihinui self-evacuate as flooding risk set to peak

Buller deputy mayor Sharon Roche says “we will not be letting down our guard in any way”.

Residents in parts of Buller have now been advised to voluntarily evacuate their homes following updated forecasts and flood modelling.

Buller Civil Defence controller Al Lawn said approximately 160 households across three parts of Westport had been asked to self-evacuate.

”Some of those areas could be at risk in the early hours of tomorrow morning.”

It was safer for both residents and emergency services to evacuate in daylight, rather than at 2am or 3am, he said.

Lawn was still hopeful no-one would have to return to flooded houses, he said.

Buller deputy mayor Sharon Roche said they were "very aware" of another front expected to come through on Friday.

Council was doing everything it could to avoid a repeat of the situation in February, where two back-to-back rain events caused significant flooding in some parts of Westport, she said.

“We've made our best efforts to protect those [vulnerable] areas.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ruth Vaega at her Snodgrass home in Westport. She had to bring her art from her studio into the bathroom as she prepares for flooding.

Lawn earlier said there was no need for a general evacuation of Westport at this time, but voluntary evacuations may be needed due to stormwater ponding, surface flooding and stopbank seepage in areas around Forbes and Coates streets, and properties within the Orowaiti Overflow (Snodgrass) area.

Local welfare arrangements are also being activated in Sedonville and Mokihinui due to the risk of river flows similar to or higher than those during February’s weather event in the district.

Ruth Vaega, who lives in Westport's Snodgrass evacuation zone, had brought everything from her low-lying studio into her raised house - including a series of half-dry prints.

She had the house raised after Cyclone Fehi in 2018, she said, and it had withstood Westport's floods so far.

“But the studio’s a different story,” she said. "We’d love to save this building because it’s just been signed off… by council as a legitimate building."

Vaega was not planning to evacuate just yet, but they had a marker set up in the Orowaiti River just outside.When the water reached a certain level they would go, she said.

Snodgrass locals were no strangers to flooding or evacuations, she said.

"We're resigned, but we are sick of it."It’s a wonderful view, that’s why we live here, but you do feel a bit like Noah."

They had recently learned the flood-prone area had been left out of flood resilience plans for the region, she said, much to resident's frustration.

Vaega said it was one of the reasons she was running for council.

"I want to make sure they build that [flood]wall, and not in four years time."

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Pat Bradley, right, helps fill sandbags in Westport as they prepare for possible flooding in the area.

On Tuesday, a regional state of emergency was declared on the West Coast after a day of heavy rain and rising rivers. A red warning for heavy rain was issued by MetService for the area.

Lawn said forecast ranges for river levels had been reduced, but the Snodgrass Rd, and Forbes and Coates streets areas were still considered vulnerable.

The Buller River was likely to peak in Westport early to mid-morning on Thursday. The tide would be slightly higher than it was in February, and the combination of rainfall, river flows, tide and sea swell increased the risk of flooding in areas that were affected at that time.

Police, Defence Force, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and LandSAR volunteers would be going door-to-door in the affected areas on Wednesday afternoon to make sure residents had received the message and to give them reassurance.

Anyone needing help to evacuate or lift valuables should call the emergency operations centre on 0800 234 533.

Evacuation centres would be set up for those unable to arrange their own accommodation.

“We are aware that another weather system may affect Buller District on Saturday and we will be providing more advice about this as we get more certainty about how it will affect our district,” Lawn said.

In a statement at 11.05am, West Coast Emergency Management said the latest modelling indicated an “easing in event intensity” around Westport.

The Buller River's forecast flow was now 4000 to 6000 cubic metres per second, down from the 5000 to 7200 cumecs forecast on Tuesday.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A postie delivers mail in Westport as the town prepares for potential flooding.

Peak flows were expected in Westport about mid-morning Thursday, and were still expected to “significant”, but the river was not expected to breach its banks. The flows would be similar to February's weather event.

Bradley’s Furniture owner Pat Bradley said they had spent the morning stacking furniture in their storage facility, in a flood-prone part of town.

“We got flooded last year, so we’ve got a high [insurance] excess.

“We’ve tried to avoid that, putting low value product on the bottom, stuff like that.”

His crew had knocked off when they got the word the river flows were set to ease a little, but Bradley said the situation was still causing a lot of anxiety for locals.

“It’s very stressful. Last week we heard the prospect of permanent flood walls could still be years away.

“There’s doesn’t seem to be a will … to get these things done quickly”

Another 10,000 sandbags arrived in Westport on Tuesday night, meaning 22,000 were available for residents on Wednesday.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Diggers are used to build a wall at the Orowaiti River by Snodgrass Rd on Wednesday morning.

While there was no serious flooding as of Wednesday morning, the state of emergency had led to several closures.

The Pulse Energy Recreation Centre had closed as a precaution, with its doors expected to reopen Friday morning. The Westport Library posted on social media it would also be closed on Wednesday, so staff could help with the town's emergency response.

“Please do not stress about returning your books, we will remove any overdue fees that this will likely create,” the post said.

West Coast group controller Te Aroha Cook said those who experienced flooding in February, or who felt vulnerable due to the proximity to the Orowaiti River, may want to consider evacuating.

“There may also be stormwater ponding, surface flooding and stopbank seepage. Self-evacuation includes making arrangements for pets and lifting valuables.”

Amber Allott/Stuff Heavy rain is causing concerns about possible flooding in Westport on Wednesday. The Buller River is rising on Wednesday morning.

Rivers in Westland were also still expected to rise.

“We are watching the Hokitika River closely. We know that it is currently high and more rain is expected. Peak flows are anticipated to coincide on a falling tide,” Cook said.

The Westland Emergency Operations Centre was activated at 7am on Wednesday.

The Westland District Council warned more heavy rain was forecast for the weekend.

“With the rain that we've had over the past month and this week the ground will become more sodden and slips more likely,” it said.

Buller Civil Defence controller Al Lawn earlier said work was continuing to mitigate the effects of the rain, including creating bunds, locating pumps and sandbagging.

“We have done a lot of work to mitigate the effects of the rain and protect critical infrastructure, but we recommend that householders who were flooded in February this year look at their own situation and take action today,” Lawn said in a statement.

“We are constantly assessing the information on river levels and the impacts of the rainfall, and at this stage we are not requiring a general evacuation. But people need to be aware that there is a significant amount of rain still to fall and the situation could change.”

Landowners in the Nile Mile area should move their stock to high ground now, if they had not done so already, he said.

On Tuesday, Niwa warned that a “long-lived” atmospheric river landing could lead to “well over a month's worth of rain” this week, especially in parts of the South Island.

MetService forecaster Karl Loots said 51mm of rain had fallen in Westport in the 12 hours to 9.30am on Wednesday, compared to 55mm for Hokitika, and 88mm in Franz Josef. There had been very heavy rainfall in Golden Bay, with 100 to 140mm of rain in Tākaka during the same period and up to 150 to 180mm in the mountains above the bay.

Amber Allott/Stuff A Westport resident has sandbagged their driveway ahead of potential flooding on Wednesday.

At 9.44am, MetService warned another 200 to 300mm of rain could still accumulate about the Buller ranges south of Little Wanganui – on top of what had already fallen.

The same volume was also expected about the Westland ranges, especially between Bruce Bay and Otira, and about 80 to 150mm could still fall about the coast.

In Westland, part of the West Coast Wilderness Trail has been closed due to heavy rain, with an alternative route – around the weirs between Milltown and Kawhaka – open instead. Other sections of the trail were being monitored.

Deluge hits Nelson-Tasman

In the Tasman district, about 130mm of rain had fallen in Tākaka and Collingwood – most of it in the six hours to 7.45am. About 250mm had fallen in the ranges, and Nelson had recorded 37mm.

MetService/Supplied A red weather warning was issued for the West Coast.

“There’s been some pretty heavy rain overnight ... it’s still an ongoing event and that’s going to continue until Thursday evening," MetService meteorologist David Miller said.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence Emergency Management activated its Emergency Operations Centre at Richmond at 7am on Wednesday.

In a statement, Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said the anticipated heavy rain forecast “appears to be coming to fruition”, with steady rain setting in across Golden Bay in particular.

Tākaka's sewage pump stations were struggling to cope and there were overflows at some sites. The overflows contained raw sewage, so people must avoid those areas, Civil Defence said.

STUFF Buller mayor Jamie Cleine says the forecast indicates the West Coast will experience flooding and it is a question of "how big and when".

“We would like to reiterate that the weather is expected to get worse in the next 24 hours. Please ensure you take all the necessary precautions to prepare for potential hazards to keep your property, yourself and your loved ones safe.”

State Highway 60 closed on Wednesday from Upper Tākaka to Collingwood due to flooding.

Rocks Rd in Nelson was also closed due to slips.

Tasman District Council spokesperson Chris Choat said the situation in Golden Bay in particular was changing rapidly and anyone who did not have to travel should stay home. Motorists across the district should check road conditions before setting off.

“The road conditions are so dynamic that surface flooding is beginning to appear everywhere.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Flooding in Westport in mid-July 2021. (Video first published in July 2021)

Golden Bay dairy farmer Deborah Rhodes said half the farm's paddocks in Collingwood were underwater.

The farm sits along the Aorere River, which was at 6m at 6am on Wednesday and rising.

The flooding was not expected to be as bad as in 2010 when the river reached 10m and water got into the farm's sleepout, but the situation was unpredictable, she said.

“We're expecting that the water is going to cover the whole farm. Hopefully it won't come in the house.”

Rhodes had moved cattle to the dairy shed on the highest point on farm, cut fences, sealed low-lying buildings, and secured objects like tables outside.

Golden Bay Community Board chairperson Abbie Langford said properties in the Tākaka Valley were affected by flooding and some homes east of Tākaka township were cut off by slips.

Most of the paddocks on Langford's Kotinga farm, between the Tākaka and Anatoki rivers, had water flowing through them, she said.

The coastal settlement of Wainui Bay east of Tākaka, where there were "quite a few" residences, was “shut off” after a slip, she said.