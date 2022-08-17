Weather: Heavy rain warnings 'coming to fruition' in Tasman, West Coast districts

Kerriann O'Sullivan lives in Ferntown, just north of Collingwood. The last time the rain was this heavy, last July, the water reached the top of her deck. O'Sullivan says the water is rising fast and she feels nervous.

Motorists are urged to avoid travelling in Golden Bay as heavy rain causes road closures and flooding, while residents of flood-threatened Westport continue sandbagging and preparing for possible evacuations.

A regional state of emergency was declared on the West Coast on Tuesday after a day of heavy rain and rising rivers. A red warning for heavy rain has been issued by MetService for the area.

Another 10,000 sandbags arrived in Westport on Tuesday night, meaning 22,000 were available for residents on Wednesday.

While there was no serious flooding as of Wednesday morning, the state of emergency had led to several closures in Westport.

READ MORE:

* Govt promises support for Buller schools as series of flood events leave children fearful every time it rains

* Between two rivers and the sea: Westport's long history of catastrophic floods

* Not 'out of the woods' yet: At least 100 in Westport evacuation centres



The Pulse Energy Recreation Centre had closed as a precaution, with its doors expected to reopen Friday morning. The Westport Library posted on social media it would also be closed on Wednesday, so staff could help with the town's emergency response.

“Please do not stress about returning your books, we will remove any overdue fees that this will likely create,” the post said.

Residents in low-lying areas were advised to act now to lift valuables, make arrangements for their pets and be prepared to evacuate.

Buller Civil Defence controller Al Lawn said work was continuing to mitigate the effects of the rain, including creating bunds, locating pumps and sandbagging.

Breakfast Buller deputy mayor Sharon Roche says “we will not be letting down our guard in any way”.

“We have done a lot of work to mitigate the effects of the rain and protect critical infrastructure, but we recommend that householders who were flooded in February this year look at their own situation and take action today,” Lawn said in a statement.

“We are constantly assessing the information on river levels and the impacts of the rainfall, and at this stage we are not requiring a general evacuation. But people need to be aware that there is a significant amount of rain still to fall and the situation could change.”

Landowners in the Nile Mile area should move their stock to high ground today, if they had not done so already, he said.

Niwa warned that a “long-lived” atmospheric river landing on Tuesday could lead to “well over a month's worth of rain” this week, especially in parts of the South Island.

Amber Allott/Stuff Heavy rain is causing concerns about possible flooding in Westport on Wednesday. The Buller River is rising on Wednesday morning.

MetService forecaster Karl Loots said 51mm of rain had fallen in Westport in the last 12 hours, compared to 55mm for Hokitika, and 88mm in Franz Josef. He said there had been very heavy rainfall in Golden Bay, with 100 to 140mm of rain falling in the last 12 hours in Tākaka and measurements as high as 150 to 180 mm in the mountains above the bay.

At 9.44am, MetService warned another 200 to 300mm of rain could accumulate about the Buller ranges south of Little Wanganui – on top of what had already fallen.

The same volume was also expected about the Westland ranges, especially between Bruce Bay and Otira, and about 80 to 150mm could still fall about the coast.

In Westland, part of the West Coast Wilderness Trail has been closed due to heavy rain, with an alternative route – around the weirs between Milltown and Kawhaka – open instead. Other sections of the trail were being monitored.

Stuff newspaper delivery contractor Tony Gillan videos flooding on Abel Tasman Drive in Golden Bay.

Deluge hits Nelson-Tasman

In the Tasman district, about 130mm of rain had fallen in Tākaka and Collingwood – most of it in the six hours to 7.45am

About 250mm had fallen in the ranges, and Nelson had recorded 37mm.

“There’s been some pretty heavy rain overnight ... it’s still an ongoing event and that’s going to continue until Thursday evening," MetService meteorologist David Miller said.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence Emergency Management activated its Emergency Operations Centre at Richmond at 7am on Wednesday.

In a statement, Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said the anticipated heavy rain forecast “appears to be coming to fruition”, with steady rain setting in across Golden Bay in particular.

The Aorere River was expected to flood Ferntown Rd, near Collingwood, on Wednesday morning.

MetService/Supplied A red weather warning was issued for the West Coast.

The Riuwaka River was likely to reach "significantly high" levels, and reisdents in the Cooks Corner area had been notified of potential flooding around their properties and to make plans accordingly.

Tākaka's sewage pump stations were struggling to cope and there were overflows at some sites. The overflows contained raw sewage, so people must avoid those areas, Civil Defence said.

“We would like to reiterate that the weather is expected to get worse in the next 24 hours. Please ensure you take all the necessary precautions to prepare for potential hazards to keep your property, yourself and your loved ones safe.”

Waka Kotahi issued a warning on Wednesday for State Highway 60 from Upper Tākaka to Collingwood due to flooding.

At 9am, the Tasman District Council said there were road closures at Collingwood-Puponga Rd by Whites Bridge, One Spec Rd, and Pōhara Gully due to flooding. Wainui Hill was closed just north of Tata Beach due to slips. Abel Tasman Drive was open (up to the Wainui Hill) but had a lot of surface flooding.

Amber Allott/Stuff A Westport resident has sandbagged their driveway ahead of potential flooding on Wednesday.

Council spokesperson Chris Choat said the situation in Golden Bay was changing rapidly and anyone who did not have to travel should stay home.

“The road conditions are so dynamic that surface flooding is beginning to appear everywhere.”

While the rain was currently focused on Golden Bay, it would start spreading over the rest of the region, so people who had to travel should check road conditions before setting off, he said.

Golden Bay dairy farmer Deborah Rhodes said half the farm's paddocks in Collingwood were underwater.

The farm sits along the Aorere River, which was at 6am at 6am on Wednesday and rising.

The flooding was not expected to be as bad as in 2010 when the river reached 10m and water got into the farm's sleepout, but the situation was unpredictable, she said.

“We're expecting that the water is going to cover the whole farm. Hopefully it won't come in the house.

STUFF Buller mayor Jamie Cleine says the forecast indicates the West Coast will experience flooding and it is a question of "how big and when".

Rhodes had moved cattle to the dairy shed on the highest point on farm, cut fences, sealed low-lying buildings, and secured objects like tables outside.

Residents ready for potential evacuations in Westport

Buller deputy mayor Sharon Roche said on Tuesday evening the district was still expecting a significant amount of rain in the ranges, which would eventually wash down the Buller River.

“The rainfall keeps on changing all the time.”

Buller council and emergency staff would be briefed again on Wednesday morning, where they would get updated modelling on rainfall and river flows, she said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Alexandria Blackburn-Wood fills up sandbags on the Esplanade on Wednesday.

“Then we'll start thinking about whether we need to start evacuating parts of Westport, or the region.”

Some of Buller's coastal communities might also see swells of up to 5 metres and gale-force winds from early Wednesday, she said.

“We're planning for the absolute worst, but hoping for the absolute best. It's really just seeing what happens over the next 24 hours.”

Buller Civil Defence Controller Douglas Marshall said heavy machinery had been used to create additional bunds, pumps had been set up and inflatable barriers installed to protect critical infrastructure.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Granity fire station officer Glen Standing, right, and firefighter Rob Burdekin move a mobile pump back into one of the engines after testing it.

Buller District Council and Civil Defence opened its emergency operations centre on Monday, and extra support staff and vehicles from police, St John ambulance, and Fire and Emergency were sent to the town.

In Westport, Alexandria Blackburn-Wood was one of many locals filling up sandbags on Tuesday morning.

She lived on Brougham St close to the Orowaiti River now, but lived out at Snodgrass during the July 2021 floods, an area prone to severe flooding.

“[It is] a better spot, for sure. We haven’t had a flood in this property yet, but we just want to make sure. I just hope the council’s got it under control.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Buller District Council contractors work to raise the height of a stopbank on Snodgrass Rd, which borders the Orowaiti River in Westport.

Blackburn-Wood and her partner had found out they would be evacuated from their Snodgrass home while at work last July, and they arrived home to find water “pouring through the property”.

North of Westport, Granity fire chief Murray Watson and his crew of local volunteers were checking over their water pumps and making sure they had enough supplies.

“It’s just about looking after the community. It’s not always easy to get backup [out here] – we’re often on our own,” Watson said.

Watson was cautious about the forecast, given there had already been several major slips on the steep escarpment immediately above Granity and Ngakawau townships in heavy rain earlier this year.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Flooding in Westport in mid-July 2021. (Video first published in July 2021)

“The rivers are full of gravel. It won’t take much ... [But] we’re pretty well-prepared. It’s not something anyone really wants, but if it’s going to happen it’s going to happen.”

The flooding would be the third in the region in just over a year.

Flooding in July last year was the region’s worst for decades, leading to evacuations of almost half of Westport and a three-week-long state of emergency. More floods in February this year again caused widespread damage and left the town cut off.