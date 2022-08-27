Nine months in Christchurch makes couple realise this small West Coast town is where it's at

The Cassins are moving their life back to the West Coast.

Ashley Cassin and his family left the West Coast and moved to Christchurch for more opportunities.

After nine months, and realising “the grass isn’t always greener”, they are moving back to the small town with the name that means “the place of return” – Hokitika.

They are not alone.

While the statistics show a decrease in people aged 0-64 living on the West Coast and an increase in pensioners, some young professionals are bucking the trend and moving there for the lifestyle, house prices and job opportunities.

Development West Coast marketing and communications officer Aaron Rees said the young professional age group – aged 25-40 – jumped from 5470 in 2011 to 5480 in 2021.

“This is possibly indicative of the fact that the West Coast is a great place for young professionals to supercharge their career, get on the property ladder,” he said.

Cassin left hometown Christchurch in December 2014 and moved to Hokitika to be with his now wife, Charlotte.

Tanya Salter Photography/Supplied Charlotte Cassin grew up in Hokitika and wants her son Obi to have a similar childhood.

While the move came with some sacrifices, it came with a range of unexpected opportunities.

Cassin managed the Hokitika Wildfoods Festival for three years, sat on the board of the West Coast Rugby Union as well as the NZ Events Association, and was a trustee of the West Coast Sports Awards.

He later moved to Franz Josef and worked as business manager of Franz Josef Glacier Hot Pools and Glacier Base. He was the chairman of Glacier Country Tourism Group.

Last December, Cassin landed a job working with the Crusaders. He and Charlotte, with their now 15-month-old son, Obi, packed up their life and headed over the hill.

“It made sense at the time. We thought there would be better opportunities for Obi and for work, but we soon realised that isn’t necessarily true.”

Tanya Salter Photography/Supplied Ashley and Charlotte Cassin want Obi to grow up connected to nature.

Property prices, long commutes, missing family and the Coast landscape were all contributing factors in the decision to move back to Hokitika next month.

“We were looking at spending stupid money on a house in an area we didn’t really want to live in.”

“It’s considerably more affordable to build a house [on the Coast]. Prices are 30% less than what we were looking at in Christchurch,” Cassin said.

The pair have bought land in Hokitika and plan to build.

Supplied The West Coast provides the perfect training ground for Cassin's multi-sport training.

Cassin has decided to throw his name in the hat in the Westland District Council elections, standing in the Southern ward.

“[The West Coast] is the trifecta for me, it's the best to bring Obi up, it’s best for the lifestyle we want to live as a couple, and it's a bloody great base for those with an interest in multi-sport and adventure racing.”

Supplied After 17 years in Melbourne, Luke Robertson and his partner Emma Bemrose bought a brewery in his hometown of Westport and moved there.

Luke Robertson moved to Melbourne at 22, looking for a change and new opportunities.

There, he worked as a freelance writer for food and drink publications. But after 17 years, he’s called time on the Australian city and returned to his hometown of Westport.

At the end of last year Robertson and his partner, Emma Bemrose, bought the old West Coast Brewery and renamed it Shortjaw Brewing.

The pair set about revitalising the 30-year-old equipment adding new beer recipes and a new approach.

The move home was an adjustment and the convenience of city life is sometimes missed, but Robertson said he is finding new things to love about the town each week.

“I love Melbourne and I love the city, but there’s something lovely and welcoming about a small town and a small community,” he said.

His commute to and from work is stress-relieving rather than inducing with views of the beach on one side and mountains on the other. When he bikes, he takes a path through a rainforest.

Midwife Charlotte Binks moved to Hokitika from Christchurch in 2019 to be with her partner and change jobs.

“Professionally, I've found moving to the Coast a great move. As a midwife, it's a great, supportive area to be working in.”

Binks said she initially found the move difficult socially.

“You have to keep putting yourself out there and doing activities you love, and eventually you'll find your people.”

Binks and her partner have a lifestyle property just outside Hokitika, something she said they could not afford anywhere else in the country.

“I'd say that if an opportunity to move to the Coast is there, really consider it. There’s a lot going for it, if you give it a chance.”