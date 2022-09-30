New boreholes to be drilled into Pike River mine as police investigation continues

Detective Superintendent Peter Read announces more drilling will be done at the Pike River mine as part of the police investigation into the November 2010 disaster.

Police will drill 10 new boreholes into the Pike River mine in a bid to find “a definitive conclusion” for what caused the first explosion.

Some families hope the move will bring them one step closer to justice as the police criminal investigation continues into the 2010 disaster that killed 29 men.

Police previously put cameras down nine boreholes following the $50 million Government-funded re-entry of the West Coast mine’s access tunnel (or drift). The remains of eight men were found in the images taken through the boreholes.

The mine site was handed over to the Department of Conservation (DOC), which is building a memorial walk to be added to the Paparoa Track great walk.

The ignition source of the explosion has never been confirmed, but police have drilled a borehole into the area containing the main ventilation fan – which the royal commission into the disaster said should never have been placed underground – to investigate whether it was the source.

Over the last four months, the police investigation team and an expert mine panel had been reviewing the evidence gathered to date, Detective Superintendent Peter Read said.

They found more borehole drilling was “imperative” to ensure the investigation team had all the information it needed “to reach a definitive conclusion”.

Read said families were informed on Wednesday.

Supplied Pike River family members gathered at the mine portal when the drift was recovered in 2019. (File photo)

Those he had spoken to were surprised by the decision but grateful for the opportunity it offered in terms of evidence gathering, he said.

“The families of the 29 men lost at the mine have been waiting a long time for answers, and I’m very aware that in some respects this additional drilling operation could be seen as prolonging that wait.

“However, I hope the decision also provides some reassurance to the families that police remain absolutely committed to finding out as much as humanly possible about what led to the first explosion at the mine.”

There had been preliminary conversations with DOC and police were working through a formal consent process for the drilling, he said.

Anna Osborne, whose husband Milton died in the mine, welcomed the news.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Pike River family members Anna Osborne, Sonya Rockhouse and Rowdy Durbridge at a service marking the 10th anniversary of the disaster.

“Seven years ago we were being told that all that could be done had been done and that we should walk away. We didn’t ... and now we are getting closer to justice.”

Sonya Rockhouse, whose son Ben died in the mine, said the families were fighting for accountability.

“The police have worked tirelessly on this investigation for several years now and we can only thank them for their commitment to justice and to truth.”

Rowdy Durbridge, whose son Dan was killed, said the more that was seen from the mine the better.

“It’s going to take time, but we’re used to that after all these years.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/ Nelson Mail Detective Superintendent Peter Read speaks to media at Nelson Police District Headquarters regarding the announcement of more drilling at the Pike River mine.

Read said while the original borehole programme provided a lot of answers to vital questions, there were still “gaps in information”.

The 10 new boreholes would allow evidence to be gathered on the size and reach of the explosion, the fuel that was used and how it got from where it originated, the debris, and the direction of the blasts.

The mine’s ventilation fan would also be looked at this time, he said.

“We may not find the answers we want through the boreholes, but we’re not going to leave it without trying.”

The new boreholes would be centred around the mine’s intake and return headings and the crosscuts that went between them.

Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Andrew Little, the Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry, right, console family members at the entrance to the Pike River coal mine on May 3, 2019. (File photo)

Their locations were chosen based on advice given by “experts” who would remain unnamed, so they could make their decisions without undue pressure.

When asked why this drilling was not done earlier, Read said police “ran out of time”. Now the mine was closed, there was nothing stopping police from going back to complete the drilling.

Read said he could not divulge how much the new drilling operation would cost, as they were currently negotiating contracts, or how long it would take.

A start date had not been set yet, but Read hoped it would be this year.

Regarding a potential criminal prosecution, Read said police had been in contact with a Christchurch Crown solicitor, but had not asked for a confirmed legal opinion.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Read says more evidence is always welcome in any investigation.

“We can’t rule a prosecution out. In saying that, if we don’t get to a prosecution we want to have given it our best shot and answered every question we possibly could.”

Other streams of investigation would not finish until May, including computer modelling of the explosion, which police were working on with universities overseas.

Read said he expected they would see human remains through the new boreholes.

None of the remains seen in earlier images had been identified, which the families accepted, he said.

Many had seen the footage or had been offered the opportunity to look.

“We’ve taken those as far as we can. We won't be able to identify [anyone].”