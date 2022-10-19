Newly elected Westland councillor resigns after 10 days citing 'personal beliefs', prompts by-election

Westland councillor-elect Ian Hustwick has quit before being sworn in, meaning a by-election must be held.

His candidate profile promised citizens a list of jobs “I can and will do”.

But 10 days after being voted in, Westland District councillor Ian Hustwick has resigned, sparking a by-election that could cost the West Coast ratepayers $15,000.

An opponent who missed out by 109 votes has criticised the move, saying if he wasn’t sure about representing the district, he should not have stood.

Hustwick tendered his resignation from the Westland District Council to chief executive Simon Bastion. It takes effect immediately.

It is the second by-election announced in the region after a late withdrawal by candidate Patrick McBride in the Grey district sparked an immediate by-election that will cost ratepayers $20,000.

The Westland District Council offices in Hokitika. Ian Hustwick has changed his mind about representing the district.

Hustwick was declared elected with 792 votes in Westland’s northern ward. He came third to Reilly Burdon and Jane Neale. The only other candidate was Jacquie Grant who got 683 votes.

A statement issued via the council Hustwick said he reluctantly realised his contribution to council business would be “counter-productive to good governance” after receiving information in preparation for induction.

“The central government's political agenda and the resulting influence on local government operations are inconsistent with my personal beliefs. I would therefore find it impossible to make a genuine contribution without compromising those beliefs,” he said.

Electoral officer Anthony Morton said the under the Local Electoral Act, when a member resigned from office more than 12 months before a triennial election, that vacancy must be filled via a by-election.

A by-election would cost $15,000 – unless one person stood uncontested, in which case it would cost $4500 as a vote would not be needed.

Jacquie Grant will stand in the Westland by-election hoping to replace Ian Hustwick.

Morton said the by-election had to be completed by February 17.

”A public notice calling for nominations to fill the extraordinary vacancy will be placed soon.”

Grant said she intended to run in the by-election, but was disappointed the process would cost the ratepayers more money. She believed the next highest polling candidate should get the seat.

“If he wasn’t sure, he shouldn’t have stood in the first place,” she said.

Hustwick could not be reached for comment, but his candidate statement promised to review all non-core council business for affordability including the Wildfoods Festival.

“We are going to need councillors with financial and management skills, not afraid to...push back against central government directives that we are expected to fund,” he said.

He wanted more transparency and accountability.

“These are jobs I can and will do,” he said.

“Post Covid we need to be more discerning as to how ratepayers’ money is to be spent...Led by a competent and experienced Mayor, councillors need to take back the leadership reigns.”

Hustwick was previously a Westland district councillor, chairman of West Coast Electric Power Trust and Destination Westland.