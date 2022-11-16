No wider risk to community after Hokitika teen's death, police say

Layk Scowen, pictured with his grandma, Val Morgan, died on Friday.

Police say there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public, after a West Coast teen died unexpectedly last week.

Layk​ Scowen, 18, died at a property on Livingstone St in Hokitika, at around 12.50am last Friday, after attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton said police were continuing to make enquiries.

“We are aware that there is a significant interest in this matter locally, and a lot of speculation in the community regarding the circumstances leading to Layk’s death.

“The cause of death is a matter for the Coroner to determine, so that is not something Police can comment on.

“However, I can confirm that there is not believed to be any risk to the wider community from any factors potentially involved in Layk’s death.”

Police were continuing to provide support to Scowen’s family, she said, as well as a number of young people who were with him when he died.

“This has been an incredibly traumatic time for everyone involved.”

SAM STRONG/Stuff Scowen was a well-liked student at Westland High School in Hokitika.

The Coroner would investigate the circumstances of the death, and release a finding in due course.

Police had reportedly been investigating whether he had taken drugs before his death.

Scowen’s cousin Lakota​ Finch-Dixon had set up a Givealittle page for the family, saying Scowen was taken “suddenly and unexpectedly”.

“He’s left a huge hole in the hearts of those who loved him and his community,” she said.

“Known for his wild signature curls, Layk was a ray of sunshine, and his friends and family were what mattered the most to him.”

Finch-Dixon said Scowen would always wave, give a smile and stop to say hello.

“Layk had just started his plumbing apprenticeship and had his entire life in front of him, and everyone is still reeling from the shock of his sudden passing,” she said.

The page had raised nearly $20,000 as of Wednesday evening.

Scowen had recently left Westland High School, and principal Iain Murray said he could not comment on the circumstances of his death.

“The school community is absolutely devastated at the loss of one of our ex-school students who was a particularly well-liked member of the community.

“Our hearts go out to the family and the community at this time,” he said.