Warning over outdoor fires amid concern of 'extreme danger' of wildfire on West Coast

People on the West Coast are being urged not to light fires outside as dry conditions and warm weather combine to pose an “extreme danger” in the coming days.

Atila de Oliveira, the area’s acting district manager for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, says the vegetation across the district is getting drier – making good fuel for a wildfire.

“It’s getting hotter and the West Coast hasn’t had a lot of rain recently.

“Fires in these high and extreme conditions can spread very fast and can be difficult to control, so we need everyone to do their part to help prevent one starting.”

De Oliveira urged people not to light outdoor fires in such high and extreme fire conditions, even if they have a permit.

“It’s too risky that your fire could get out of control – wait until the conditions are better.

“We’d also ask anyone planning to do activities that may cause a spark, like mowing, to do these in the cooler parts of the day.”

Fire conditions can be checked at www.checkitsalright.nz, where there are safety tips to avoid wildfires.