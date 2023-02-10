Experience 'not essential' for new Coast council chief executive

West Coast Regional Council chairperson Allan Birchfield takes the oath during the induction in October following the local body elections and minutes before chief executive Heather Mabin, centre, announced her intention to leave.

Recruitment is under way for a new chief executive for the West Coast Regional Council.

In October, just after the new councillors had signed their statutory declarations after the elections, chief executive Heather Mabin announced her intention to leave by mid-year.

Mabin currently divides her work time between her home in the North Island and the West Coast.

She is the council's third chief executive in as many years.

Mabin initially took over after her predecessor Vin Smith went on leave in mid-2021 before resigning after allegations of bullying and interference in management from council chairperson Allan Birchfield.

Risk and assurance committee chairperson Frank Dooley confirmed this week they were now advertising for a replacement.

West Coast Regional Council/Supplied A $10.2m stopbank and flood wall protection scheme to be built in Westport.

The regional council has major challenges ahead of it including staff retention and advocating for and shepherding several infrastructure projects to completion in the next few years, including the proposed $56 million Westport flood protection scheme.

The role has been listed by executive recruitment agency Sheffield.

It notes the council plays “a key role in ensuring environmental sustainability across a challenging and significant landscape”, and that it delivers services across a wide range of activities.

The listing notes challenges for the council which “are significant and deeply affect local community well-being”.

The chief executive leads a staff of 65 full-time equivalents.

Brendon McMahon/Greymouth Star West Coast Regional Council chief executive Heather Mabin, centre, announced her intention to leave the council in October.

“This requires an all-round leader who can build strong external relationships aligned to mutual objectives, advocate for the region and effectively lead the team committed to the sustainable management of the region's resources,” Sheffield says.

Someone with previous experience in a regional or central government role "is preferred but not essential".