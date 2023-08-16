The almost famous teapot fence of Ross

Dave Searle from the small West Coast town of Ross gets plenty of attention from tourists when they see his unusual front section decorated with hundreds of teapots.

Dave Searle wouldn’t call his fence famous, but it does attract a lot of attention from both local and international guests.

Nestled in the west coast town of Ross, visitors down south can find Searle’s fence lined with teapots big, short, stout, round or square with varying patterns, faces and designs.

Searle had owned the property for 30 years, but the teapot collection had only adorned his front yard for five years.

Some of the pots came from England, others came from Turkey or China and a lot of them were found in op shops. Sometimes people even left a pot for Searle to add to his collection.

“Whenever we’re away somewhere, and we see some teapots we just buy them and bring them home and stick them on the fence,” he said.

The teapots on the front part of the fence were meant to represent different buildings and pubs in England and the little ones in between Searle bought online. At the time he didn’t realise they were miniature.

But they fill the gaps nicely.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The idea of a teapot fence came from a girlfriend of Searle’s wife, who left two pots on their fence one day.

The amount of people who stop and look at them is “really quite unbelievable”, Searle said.

He had a woman from Australia stop in on Monday who said she had never seen anything like it before, he said.

People come up the drive and take photos and videos of the display, some come and ask Searle if they can take photos, others don’t, but Searle said he doesn’t mind either way.

“My bedroom’s out the front end and they [Searle's dogs] sit in the sun on the bed and anyone that arrives to take pictures, they sort of let me know someone’s there.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Searle said he meets some interesting people because of his teapot fence.

He meets a lot of interesting people this way and it was not uncommon for him to be talking to someone in his front yard for up to half an hour.

The collection was not Searle’s idea. It started when a girlfriend of his wife’s came over one weekend and told him she was going to put two teapots on his fence.

Searle said he went out of the house and when he came back two teapots were sitting on his fence.

It’s sort of grown from there, he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Searle has a homemade cup as a letter box and on top sits a favourite teapot which has become a favourite of visitorsfor visitors.

When asked if he had a favourite teapot, Searle said “not really”. There was always something better that came along, he said, but a favourite for many visitors was the teapot that sits atop his homemade cup letterbox.

“The one with the face on it, I think that’s pretty much in favour with a lot of people who stop and look at them.”

At some point he would run out of room for more teapots. He believed a maximum of 150 pots was achievable, as long as he could fit more between the ones already stuck on his fence.

And while he might not call his fence famous, people come from all over, thanks to word of mouth, to see the teapot fence in Ross.