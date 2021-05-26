Missing rafter's body found in West Coast river

Searchers have found the body of a rafter missing in the West Coast’s Ahaura River. (File photo)

Police searching for a man who went missing in a West Coast river on Sunday have found his body.

The body was located on Wednesday afternoon by a search and rescue helicopter. The man was part of a private group of four people travelling on two rafts and fell into the Ahaura River about noon on Sunday.

He went missing in a part of the river known as Griffin Flat, about 25 kilometres east of the Ahaura township. He was found about 20km downriver from Griffin Flat.

Police thanked the search and rescue volunteers, local jet boat pilots and Ahaura helicopters who helped search for the missing man.

READ MORE:

* Search continues for man missing after falling from raft on West Coast river

* Missing jet boater's body found on West Coast beach four weeks after river crash



The death would be referred to the coroner.

A West Coast local, who did not want to be named, said the missing man was from Reefton.

“The community is very upset. He is a young guy with a young family. It's really very sad.”

He said the man was in a group of four who were returning from a hunting trip.

He had heard the man fell out of the raft while trying to grab a dog that had jumped into the water.

The Greymouth Star reported the raft was hit by a log and the man fell in and was swept away.