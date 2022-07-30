Multiple highways closed due to snow, rockfall, slips

A large boulder has fallen on State Highway 6 near Barrytown, blocking the road in both directions.

Drivers in the South Island are being warned of multiple road closures due to snow and rockfall.

On the West Coast, a large boulder from a cliff face had fallen on to State Highway 6, and was blocking the main route between Greymouth and Westport, near Barrytown.

Both directions were blocked and the highway would be closed until midday Sunday.

Motorists were being warned to use an alternative route if possible.

READ MORE:

* 'Frustrating for everybody': Fears creek will flood settlement

* 'Like a tsunami': Flash flood from swollen creek hits West Coast shop

* Brake malfunction blamed for irrigator collapse on SH8



Meanwhile, due to snow in the region, State Highway 7 between Hanmer Turnoff to Springs Junction was closed. Lewis Pass was also closed overnight, according to Waka Kotahi NZTA.

Springfield to Arthur’s Pass was also closed due to snow.

Waka Kotahi said Arthurs Pass to Otira remains open but reminded drivers chains were essential and vehicles were not to be towed.

Due to heavy rains, a road warning was issued for State Highway 8 between Kyeburn and Palmerston. Waka Kotahi advised road users to avoid travel if possible. Drivers should expect uneven surfaces, surface water, intermittent temporary speed restrictions and warning signs.

On State Highway 8 Omarama to Twizel, Otago, uneven surfaces, potholes and intermittent stop/go traffic management and temporary speed restrictions are to be expected. Waka Kotahi advised road users to travel with care.

State Highway 8 Lake Tekapo to Twizel, Canterbury road users are advised to take extra care due to ice on the road.

From State Highway 80 Mount Cook Road, Canterbury, road users are advised to expect narrow sections of road under single lane traffic management and temporary speed restrictions as repairs to slips are being carried out.

Waka Kotahi would provide another update on Sunday morning.

In Wellington, a slip was blocking access to Karori Tunnel, and Lennel Rd, in Wadestown, remained closed after a slip and a tree blocked the street earlier in the week.