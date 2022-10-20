Investigation continuing into fatal West Coast crash

Luke Douglas, 37, died in a crash on SH6 near Charleston on the West Coast on Saturday. (File photo)

The man killed in a single-vehicle crash on the West Coast on Saturday was Luke Henry Douglas, police say.

The 37-year-old died at the scene of the crash on State Highway 6 near Charleston, south of Westport.

The crash near Croninville Tce, 7km from Charleston, was reported to emergency services about 4.30am on Saturday.

“Police extend their condolences to his family and friends at this time,” they said in a statement.

Douglas was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Inquiries into the crash were ongoing, police said.