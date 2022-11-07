Treasured whale fossil recovered by police

A 23-million-year-old whale fossil has been recovered by police, after being taken from a West Coast beach on Labour weekend.

A search warrant was carried out at a Granity property on Monday morning and the fossil was found there, police said in a statement.

“Inquiries into the removal of the fossil are ongoing, and no charges have been laid at this stage,” they said.

“Police will continue to work with our partner agencies and iwi to return the taonga to the local Karamea community.”

Karamea man Peter Lei said he was delighted to hear it had been recovered.

“It’s great. What’s happening next with it I don’t know but the fact it’s been taken into police custody is brilliant. My big worry was it was going to be sold and it would be lost forever,” he said.

He said the community members he had spoken to wanted it either put back securely where it was or put in the Karamea museum.

“For me I kind of liked that it wasn’t in a museum. You could see it where it lay naturally. It’s been there for a long time,” he said.

Lei was one of a several Karamea locals who watched in horror as people removed the taonga with a rock saw and chisel, two weeks ago.

Peter Lei/Supplied A man was seen loading the fossil onto a boat, he reportedly told locals he had permission from iwi to remove it.

One of those involved, whom Stuff has chosen not to name, had shared photos of his collection online, and had left locals afraid that he intended to sell or keep the taonga for his private collection.

He has not responded to Stuff’s requests for comment.

The group reportedly told locals they had iwi permission to remove the fossil, but that was untrue, according to Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae chairperson Francois Tumahai.

“We are pleased police have recovered this special taonga and we’re working with them to ensure its safe return to the Karamea community. We can provide another update when this mahi is complete,” Tumahai said on Monday.

The bones, which included some vertabrae and ribs, were not considered scientifically valuable, but were treated with respect and reverence by locals.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF A fossil of a seal skull thought to be about 3 million years old.

The site could only be accessed during low tide under certain weather conditions, and generations of locals would make the pilgrimage with their tamariki.

“It’s millions of years old ... It’s very special,” Tom Horncastle, who had visited the site with four generations of his whānau across his 67 years, previously said.

In 2018, Lei contacted University of Otago Professor Ewan Fordyce​, who – in an email seen by Stuff – said he was familiar with the fossils.

Fordyce identified vertebrae and bones which that were likely to be ribs. He couldn’t identify the type of whale with complete certainty, as the skull was not visible on the surface, but said the size was consistent with a baleen whale.

He estimated the age to be between the late Oligocene or early Miocene period – about 23 million years ago.