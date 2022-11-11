Fatal fire at house truck on West Coast

The fatal fire happened in Little Wanganui, near Karamea on the northern West Coast.

A man has died in a house truck fire on the northern West Coast.

Emergency services were called to Wangapeka Rd in Little Wanganui, in the Buller district, about 2.15am on Friday.

A man had died, police confirmed.

“Inquiries are under way by police and FENZ investigators into the cause of the fire,” a spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were notified at 2.52am.

“Two fire trucks attended the scene and departed by 8.01am this morning. Fire investigators are at the scene,” she said.