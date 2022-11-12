Police find missing Hokitika man 'injured and stranded' in hut

Police have thanked the member of the public who reached out on Friday with the vehicle sighting, as well as all those who assisted in the search over the last two weeks.

Police have found a missing Hokitika man inside a remote back country hut.

The 55-year-old man had been reported missing in the Hokitika area two weeks ago.

West Coast Police Search and Rescue, along with Hokitika, Westport and Reefton LandSAR groups and Precision Helicopters Hokitika, searched for the man in the Whitcombe Valley on Saturday.

The search came about after a sighting of the missing man’s vehicle on Friday.

The man was found at 7:30pm on Saturday in a very remote back country hut.

“He had been injured and was stranded at the hut due to his injuries,” Sergeant Paul O’Hara of West Coast Police Search and Rescue said. “He had run out of food six days ago and was very relieved to be found!”

The man was airlifted to Greymouth Hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have thanked the member of the public who reached out on Friday with the vehicle sighting, as well as all those who assisted in the search over the last two weeks.