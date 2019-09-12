Who is an 'everyday New Zealander', anyway?

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon says he is proud to be among those fighting for their rights at Ihumātao.

OPINION: Am I an everyday New Zealander? Are you, are "they"?

What is an "everyday New Zealander", anyway?

On the 15th of March, and in the days after, New Zealand spoke with one voice. We said, "They are us!"

A candlelight vigil in Bell Block, Taranaki, in memory of the people killed in the Christchurch attacks. This is who we are, not the ignorant and selfish people who fit politicians' mould of "everyday Kiwis".

We said hate will not win. We said we would not let that happen again, and we would do everything we could to break down the divisions that had killed our tuākana, teina and tamariki.

That was almost six months ago, or 181 days to be exact. Have we kept our promise?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron vowed in May to find ways to stop acts of violent extremism from being shown online.

The Government has launched a royal commission of inquiry into the mosque attacks, and it has banned semi-automatic weapons. That's a good start, but more must be done to tackle the big issues. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Justice Minister Andrew Little seem to be trying.

This week, the Twitter CEO met Ardern at the Beehive following the Christchurch Call summit in France. World leaders and the equally powerful rulers of social media met, and acknowledged social media can cause devastating harm and aid in the radialisation of terrorists.

The meeting and pledge of the Christchurch Call was unprecedented and served to protect New Zealanders.

But this week, as we prepare to mark the six-month anniversary of those horrible attacks, National Party leader Simon Bridges has said the Christchurch Call does not matter to "everyday New Zealanders". He reportedly made that comment out of the blue, without reporters prompting him.

Let's think about those words, an "everyday New Zealander". Politicians and pundits talk often about this elusive group of Kiwis.

They are, clearly, the only people who matter.

If "everyday New Zealanders" don't care about it, then why should you? If you do you're out of touch, an obsessive who doesn't know what's good for you. As soon as someone says "everyday Kiwis" don't care about the issue, then is it even an issue?

There mustn't be any votes in it, if an "everyday Kiwi" doesn't care.

National Party leader Simon Bridges claimed this week that the Christchurch Call does not matter to "everyday New Zealanders".

Of course, Bridges doesn't know if "everyday New Zealanders" care about the Christchurch Call. My guess is most of us do, as it will impact on every internet user and potential victim of hate in the world. Stopping terrorist radicalisation is hugely important, there's no questions about that.

But he also doesn't know what this powerful group of Kiwis care about, because nobody knows exactly who they are.

"Everyday Kiwis", it is said, do not care about fighting extremism, nor do they care about Treaty rights. Judith Collins once told me they don't care about asylum seekers trapped in detention camps. They don't care about the Pacific Islands, either, according to Newstalk ZB.

"Everyday Kiwis" should surely now include the thousands of people who set up camp at Ihumātao.

Let's be honest, "everyday Kiwis" sound like a miserable bunch. Is that who we are and want to be?

The issues "everyday Kiwis" allegedly don't care about are issues that adversely impact minority groups.

This group sounds privileged and selfish. The term is used, too often, as shorthand for "middle-class Pākehā". It's a dog whistle to the semi-automatic gun owners who are fine with lives being lost as long as they get to keep their guns, or the generations of us who were never taught New Zealand history and can't comprehended why thousands of people set up camp at Ihumātao.

But New Zealand, now, is a diverse community. It's said Auckland is one of the world's true super-diverse cities. You can no longer paint a picture of an "everyday New Zealander", just Kiwis. We're different, but we're also connected.

Six months ago, we all stood in solidarity as Kiwis. We broke every dated stereotype there is. We bawled our eyes out, hugged strangers and started to give a damn about people who don't exactly fit the stupid mould of an "everyday Kiwi".

What we said was, we are all Kiwis. "Everyday" or otherwise, if you mess with one of us then you mess with us all. We said everyone who calls New Zealand home matters. We all deserve to be safe and happy.

In the days after March 15, we said we are all Kiwis. "Everyday" or otherwise, if you mess with one of us then you mess with us all.

The unity, the aroha, the power of those days still sends a chill through my body. The mauri of that moment is something I think very few of us had experienced before, one which replaced fear with hope and made clear that compassion could beat hate.

So why does it only matter what an "everyday Kiwi" thinks?

Too many politicians are determined to govern based off this outdated and damaging idea. They wrongly presume we are all white, ignorant and selfish.

Good governance should not pit minorities against a majority. A good government listens to the concerns of minority people, and works to ensure everyone has a place and a future in society.

On March 15 we saw what happens through the politics of division, and we said that is not New Zealand. That is not us. We are all different, but we care about each other nonetheless.