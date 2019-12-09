The race of the two Christchurch cathedrals

A Catholic precinct as well as several new hotels are planned for central Christchurch.

EDITORIAL: Saturday's announcement that a new Catholic cathedral will be built north of the Square by 2025 will change the way Christchurch's city centre functions.

The revival of the Cashel and High St shopping areas along with the bars and restaurants of The Terrace and the massively popular Riverside market have brought vibrancy to the streets south of the Square.

But the smiles quickly fade for those who venture north through the concrete expanse of the Square and around the still-broken and fenced-off Christ Church Cathedral.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF The slow reinstatement of Christ Church Cathedral is a drag on the revival of the Square.

Tūranga, our stunning central library, is a near-solitary oasis north of the Square, overshadowed by the massive convention centre construction site.

READ MORE:

* New cathedral, hotels, school for half-billion dollar north of square development

* Catholic church spends $15 million on central Christchurch properties

* New pathway, plants and lighting for Christchurch's Avon Loop area

* Mayor side-steps Catholic cathedral demolition issue citing conflict of interest

* Call for public event space next to Christchurch convention centre

* Prime riverside block in central Christchurch remains barren

* Call for action on wrecked Cathedral Square

The news that Philip Carter and the Catholic church have joined forces to revitalise this area, dubbed North of the Square, is a game changer in more ways than one.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Bishop Paul Martin, left, and developer Philip Carter at the site of where they will develop a new parking building, with church offices and acommodation, as a joint venture.

The joint announcement by Bishop Paul Martin and developer Philip Carter for a new $85 million cathedral, primary school and accommodation and offices for church staff, will bring life to the desolate land between Victoria Square and the Margaret Mahy playground.

The proposed 600-space carpark will be welcomed by concert and theatregoers, while a five-star hotel alongside the convention centre will support its future.

The loss of the magnificent Barbadoes St basilica will be mourned but its remoteness from city life, will not.

North of the Square plans include a hotel precinct, left of the convention centre while a new Catholic cathedral, school, and parking building with offices are pictured to the right.

The Bishop says he is keen for the church to be at the heart of the city, in a precinct that will be both handy for their congregation, school groups and the public with room for up to 1000 people.

The precinct will also be open to the public to walk through, providing a pedestrian link from New Regent St to the Avon River.

But what of the Anglican's Christ Church Cathedral in the Square? It was here where many gathered pre-quake for Christmas services, school choir performances, pet services flower festival displays and more.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Bishop Paul Martin says the new Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament and adjacent facilities and will welcome both Catholics and the wider community.

Will the new Catholic precinct become the preferred gathering place? It is set to be finished in about five years, while the reinstatement of the Anglican cathedral could be a decade away.

There certainly appears little sign of urgency. It is more than two years since the Anglican synod voted to reinstate their cathedral yet scarcely a stone has been turned as complex project management structures are set up and engineers scratch their heads over the best way to proceed.

With Catholics now outnumbering Anglicans in Christchurch it is perhaps natural that the Catholic precinct will become a hub for community gatherings.

But it will not make the Anglican cathedral irrelevant. The slow crawl of its restoration should not be tolerated for it stymies plans to reinvigorate the whole of Cathedral Square.

It must be hoped that the ambitious plans of the Catholics and the recently announced support of Prince Charles will bring about a greater sense of urgency amongst those tasked with reinstating our city's icon.