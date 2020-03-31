'They must be pounced on for the greater good'

Police officers wearing protective masks during the lockdown. Mike Yardley says the public wants to see the police taking a hard line on those flouting lockdown restrictions.

OPINION: Even in the best of times, Kiwis instinctively know how lucky we are to call New Zealand home.

Now in the worst of times, our geographical blessings look all the more pronounced. A small island nation with a low-density population, buttressed by the tyranny of distance from the world's biggest trouble-spots and trouble-makers.

Out of all of the countries in the world, is there anywhere else you would honestly prefer to be, in the age of the Covid-19 crisis?

Thomas Bracken and Richard John Seddon were right. New Zealand is God's own country. As we pull up our drawbridge from the global village, banning non-resident foreigners from crossing our border and swiftly imposing a Level 4 lockdown, our nearest neighbours' all-of-government response to the pandemic looks comparatively wobbly.

Just as we saw throughout the devastating sequence of summer wildfires, Australia's ability to respond smartly, effectively and uniformly to fast-moving threats is hobbled by its dispersed power structure, where the federal, state and territory governments seemingly fall over each other.

Add to that a bloody-minded reluctance within the Australian mindset to impose far-reaching lockdowns as hard-nosed as the New Zealand approach, in a bid to stop Covid-19 in its tracks.

Over the weekend, we had the farcical situation play out across Queensland where all councils held their elections. The State Premier refused to defer polling day, blithely boxing on with the business as usual posture. So millions of Queenslanders were compelled to turn out to vote, at the same time that the state government was urging people to stay at home and practise social distancing. This is amateur hour.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush says the site set up to reports acts of lockdown non-compliance crashed on its first day.

Here at home, as much as our Government's escalated management of the emergency has been gutsy, nimble and responsive, it has not been without its missteps. The clumsily inconsistent messaging over the lockdown's freedom of movement restrictions has been particularly flat-footed.

The "stay at home" message has been a bugger's muddle when overlaid with the movable feast of messages over how and where you can exercise.

Initially, the authorities were urging us to confine our exercise to our local area, while maintaining our "bubbles". On Friday, Police Commissioner Mike Bush muddied the messaging by confirming that "people could get into their cars to get some exercise, but you've got to keep it local" – whatever that means.

Finally, on Sunday, the permitted exercise messaging was further clarified by the Unite against Covid-19 team. "Avoid driving out of your neighbourhood and keep exercise local by staying close to home. Help our emergency services by only doing safe activities. Avoid swimming, surfing, hunting or tramping."

Simplicity is the key to effective communication, particularly when a state of civil emergency is in force. I believe the exercise messaging from the outset should have simply been, "Walk, bike but don't drive. Stay local."

I note that many countries have actually specified how far you can stray from your home for exercise. In Paris, the limit is 1km.

Mass gatherings remain a potent public health threat. I saw three peloton-style packs of cyclists cruise down Centaurus Rd on Sunday, exuding an air of flagrant defiance. The police need to burst their bubble.

With Week 2 of the national lockdown fast approaching, surely the softly-softly enforcement approach to those who flout the restrictions is wearing thin. The warning-based approach is understandable for days 1 and 2, but becomes less appropriate the longer we're in lockdown.

Yet on Monday, Canterbury Police District Commander John Price told local radio, "We want to encourage and educate them. It's the soft style we want to follow."

But the public appetite for the police to adopt a harder-line enforcement posture, with real consequences, is overwhelming.

Despite repeated requests to the police to divulge how many lockdown flouters have been issued warnings, let alone arrested, detained or charged, no such details had been forthcoming as of Monday morning, though Bush announced at the day's media briefing that three people had been arrested, two of them since released without charge, for persistent transgression of the restrictions.

The public have a right to know that the police are cracking the whip, as required, to protect society. Our wings have been clipped, our civil liberties have been understandably constrained as we seek to tame the pandemic. But it will only take a few reprobates, left unchecked, to prolong this emergency. They must be pounced on for the greater good.