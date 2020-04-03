Getting outdoors to soothe the stresses of lockdown

OPINION: The woman walking the three-legged dog called out from the opposite bank, something about it being a good idea to get down early for a walk because numbers picked up later.

I agreed, early morning is the best time to get out, and I yelled back something about how peaceful it was in this corner of Christchurch's Red Zone. No problem with social distancing when you've got a river between you. If anyone challenged us we could respond "You're Avon a laugh, mate". Sorry, I thought of that line days ago and I need to get it out of my brain. At least we're allowed to groan together.

My love for morning walks aside, I think I agree with the Wellington-based letter writer who suggested this week we should halt the rapidly approaching retreat of the clocks until we emerge from lockdown.

Obviously that would mean sunrise gradually growing pretty late, but I feel this period of compulsory confinement should have us more at peace with that than the relentless approach of winter usually would. When you're stuck at home, especially if you're not working, does it matter that you might have to head out a little later each day?

If you are working, this might be the best opportunity you'll ever have to bring a touch of flexibility to your hours, and if that's not possible, at least keeping the clocks where they are would mean lighter evenings for walks, if dry, for a little longer than normal. Winter will get us in the end, but by contrast with such a relatively gentle, incremental arrival, taking the clocks back a full hour now feels like wielding a blunt instrument. Essential workers saved from getting up while it's still pitch dark may disagree.

The three-legged dog was one of a few canines I saw taking their owners for mutual mental health breaks that morning. There was the runner and the border collie pacing each other perfectly, and a couple of dogs doing the Red Zone zoom that I was sure would keep them, and consequently their owners, on an even keel for at least the next few hours. I'd had a phone conversation days earlier with a dog owner concerned that regulations might preclude owners of active dogs from exercising them off the leash, with consequences for both.

There are plainly some dogs with a need for speed, and that stretch of the Avon, that early, seemed just the right place and time. Hopefully dog owners around the country are finding their mutts room to safely zoom.

Undoubtedly this time is proving frustrating for many, especially those who find getting into the great outdoors a little further from home good for the soul. On the Sunday morning before lockdown, I got out on my kayak on the harbour, the best exercise in distancing I could manage. I'm glad I did when I could, because now it confronts me daily from the top of a car that has only made a couple of short-distance supermarket runs in the last week and a bit.

It's a measure of how relatively new I am to Christchurch that it hadn't dawned on me, until one day I turned right out of the gate, rather than left, how close Avonside Drive, and the river that gives it its name, is. It also quickly struck me that I could probably carry my kayak that distance and go for a paddle. There's even a put-in spot close by. It's tempting.

But it would be selfish too. I could drive to the harbour, or walk to the river, without any human contact, and I'm certainly careful about the conditions I head out in, but what if I nonetheless got into trouble on the water? Then not only is emergency service time wasted, but if bystanders get involved, I potentially break my bubble and endanger the two other people in it.

I get angry when I hear reports of persistent flouting of lockdown restrictions. People who don't think further than themselves are dangerous in these extraordinary circumstances. I'm not a fan of strong-arm policing, but right from the off I felt that if a couple of fragrant flouters were dealt with severely and publicly - but obviously legally - early in the piece it would set an appropriately serious tone.

That said, I think breachers get too much attention, when the real story is how the vast majority of us are going out of our way to observe this lockdown, in trying circumstances, and the camaraderie that is fostering. That evening, after a long day in which one flatmate and I had worked hard from opposite ends of the dining table, our bubble went for a walk. A few others had had the same idea, and it was noticeable how careful everyone was being not to get too close. We saw friends conversing across the road, signalled our directional intentions from some distance out when someone approached, and executed the pronounced social distancing sidestep when appropriate.

"I wonder how many of these people usually go out walking?" one flatmate said. We agreed it probably wasn't that many. And yet there we all were, getting through.