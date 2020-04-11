Somewhere on the road between Tauranga and Wellington, a Zoom meeting

On the road again. I just can't wait to get on the road again.

SATIRE: Are we all here? Are we all zooming in? Can everyone hear me? Alright just before we begin today's sitting of the Epidemic Response Committee, as Chairman I'd just like to say how impressed I am with how well we're all getting along, You know, we're all in this together and it'd be really easy to be all nit-picky about every little action and decision. But we've risen above that.

Excuse me Mr Bridges –

I mean, look at David Clark. Maybe, in a way, we've all been a bit hard on him. Sure he's made a silly mistake. Well, three. But look, who among us is not a sinner. It is Easter, after all.

Excuse me Mr Bridges?

The chair recognises the honourable member.

Um, where are you, exactly?

Well let me be crystal clear, I'm in my secure office in Wellington. It's where the action is. And the press gallery. And the best wi-fi, obviously.

What's that behind you?

Behind me? I don't think there's anything –

It looks like Mount Ruapehu.

Oh that! Yes it's very realistic. It's actually a background you can set on Zoom. There's an outer space one, and a sandy desert – and I've chosen a nice picture of Mount Ruapehu. There's a little box you can tick and -

Can we come round and have a look?

No! Absolutely not! That's the whole point of me driving six hours, so I can run a Zoom meeting set apart from the other participants, in a room that could well be a room in Tauranga, but importantly isn't. I don't think I can make it any clearer than that.

That man behind you in the face mask and gloves and the Automobile Association uniform, is he part of the Zoom background too?

Who? Oh him. No no, he's very much real. He's my assistant Jeremy, he's right here with me in Wellington but obviously we're observing all the safe-distancing protocols.

But why is he wearing the AA uniform?

It's just a thing we do in our offices. Morale-boosting. Like Casual Friday, except it's Dress-Up-In-Uniform Thursday.

The picture looks a bit shaky. It's almost like your laptop is sitting on the roof of your car and it's being buffeted by the wind.

No, no, it must just be a dodgy internet connection.

I thought you had the best internet connection? Hello? Mr Bridges?

What.

You've broken down on the Desert Road haven't you.

No! I have not broken down on the Desert Road. My car is perfectly maintained. I just –

You just what?

I braked for a rabbit, alright? I braked for a rabbit and I swerved and I ran into a tree.

But isn't there only one tree on the whole Desert Road?

Yes that's the one. Happy now? Can we just get on with scrutinising the government in a spirit of openness and good democratic process while Neville gets my car going?

Good idea. Just one more question.

What?

That rabbit – it wasn't the Easter Bunny was it? Because you know – he definitely is allowed out.