Coronavirus: Beware economic recovery being diverted down rabbit holes

The Covid lockdown may be too much for Cafe Valentino owner Michael Turner. In this 2012 photo, he's just reopened on St Asaph St after the big quake.

OPINION: As we ready for the lockdown shackles to be loosened, a vast swathe of Canterbury's small and medium-sized businesses remain in the grips of a formidable battle for survival.

Tourism, hospitality and retail are the most exposed, crippled from meaningful trade and teetering on the cliff-edge of economic carnage.

It's anyone's guess how catastrophic the scale of business collapse will be. Retail spending in greater Christchurch is down 53 per cent on the same week in 2019, according to ChristchurchNZ data released Monday.

Spending on hospitality and accommodation is down 97.6 per cent on the same week in 2019. Spending in supermarkets is higher, but only by about 10 per cent.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Canterbury businesses in crisis as coronavirus crisis 'cuts off oxygen'

* BusinessNZ applauds $12b coronavirus relief plan but Hospitality NZ says members need more help

* Mike Yardley: Momentum in Christchurch rebuild needs to be kept up

Despite the government's well-intentioned assistance packages, many small and medium businesses will only stay afloat with greater intervention. I strongly believe the Australian-style cash grants for eligible businesses, of up to $100,000, to enable them to meet their fixed costs and save jobs, while riding out the paralysis, is urgently needed.

As Cafe Valentino's owner, Michael Turner, bleakly remarks, "I doubt Cafe Valentino will ever open again. It's not just a business but represents 29 years of my life. This is a step too far."

Managing director of The Terrace, Antony Gough, is customarily one of life's great optimists. But his candour is sobering. "As it stands now, we will see around 50 per cent of all hospitality businesses fail. Only the very strong will survive with substantial assistance from friendly landlords who will have to borrow extensively to allow rent relief."

The Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce (CECC) has been working in partnership with ChristchurchNZ (CNZ) to deliver support across the business community with funding for specialist advisors and mentors. Over 500 businesses have so far accessed their services.

Meanwhile, some business stalwarts have expressed their disquiet to me at the priority being accorded to what they consider a "super-sized red herring" and a "grandiose think-tank" – namely, the Christchurch Economic Recovery Plan. The city council has deployed CNZ to spearhead the plan and assemble the accompanying Economic Recovery Forum.

While fully appreciating that CNZ is seeking to front foot and assist the city's swift economic rebound, could the recovery plan divert us down rabbit holes? Will it be come a play thing for futurist day-dreamers and ideologues to pursue their niche agendas, hobby-horses and assorted visions of utopia?

Antony Gough says, "it's a real concern. Talk fests often achieve nothing. CNZ should be looking hard at what they can do to bring vitality back once businesses are allowed to open at level 2."

Michael Turner says he's waiting "for an expensive PR firm to come up with the logo". Property development powerhouse, Richard Peebles, tells me that he's had a great relationship with CNZ. But like any public entity, they need to assess their spending and effectiveness. "It is very easy to slip into meeting-centric mode, with little action or results."

Hospitality New Zealand's Canterbury president, Peter Morrison, says he is also concerned that the recovery forum could undermine the imperative to swiftly harness economic growth – let alone finishing the overdue anchor projects. "It's essential these are fast-tracked."

Morrison says that Hospitality New Zealand hasn't yet been invited to take part in the forum. CNZ's communications manager, Keith Lynch, tells me that "nearly 100 invites will be sent out but some may choose not to participate. Others can be added. The social recovery is being led separately by a city council project team and while values of sustainability and social responsibility will underpin the economic recovery planning, its core focus is economic".

Meanwhile, CECC chief executive, Leeann Watson, doesn't perceive the recovery plan and forum as a reinventing-the-wheel-exercise. "We should be taking the lessons learned from quake recovery and using those to accelerate and leap-frog ahead of the rest of the country in terms of our response. We have a competitive advantage having been through this before.

"It's an opportunity for new thinking from the ground up, to reposition the city and region as forwarding-thinking, agile, innovative and future-focused."

The operating budget for the recovery plan and forum hasn't been finalised, as the scope of the work is still being developed. But wherever that lands, the laser focus must be centred on the tangible, on maximising job retention and real growth.