Why aren't we more accepting of those returning?

OPINION: This isn’t an original scenario; a smart friend outlined it on the phone a couple of weeks ago.

Imagine you had a son or daughter on their OE during this pandemic, when it was still up to people to self-isolate on re-entering the country, and they’d called and said “Mum/Dad, I need to get home. I don’t feel safe here with this virus spreading. The thing is, my round trip ticket won’t work for this. Do you think you could give me some help to get a flight home? I’ll pay it back as soon as I can.”

How many of us, even if we knew it was going to be a stretch, wouldn’t have committed to doing all we could to get our child home as quickly as possible.

“Of course we’ll help, but you need to understand that when you get back, you’re going to have to stay in your bedroom for 14 days. We’ll bring you your meals.” Fair enough. That’s a clear setting out of their obligations.

But would any of us have added: “Oh, and we’re going to charge you $100 a day”? Surely we just wouldn’t have. Even knowing the strain a possibly already creaking household budget might have been put under, we’d just have been desperate to have them home, safe. Exactly how we would have managed the added financial commitment would have been a question for another day.

Perhaps you think that last suggestion is somewhat fanciful, but to me, it doesn’t seem all that different to some pictures I’m seeing painted out there in the world of public opinion.

I had a brief chat a few weeks ago with a helpful spokesman in the office of the Human Rights Commissioner, to clarify some points in an editorial we were running on Kiwis coming home during the Coronavirus pandemic. The question of asking them to pay towards their obligatory 14 days in managed isolation was starting to be discussed.

New Zealand citizens, he told me, have a “human right” to enter the country. Preventing them from entering would risk turning them into refugees. In short, when all else fails, this is their home, their place in the world.

RNZ An epidemiologist wants those returning to this country to be confined to their rooms during Covid-19 quarantine.

That’s come back to me regularly in recent weeks as I’ve seen a range of opinions on this issue. Some have come from Kiwis wishing to return home, or simply living overseas, and fortunate to be secure in their situations. Many have come from those here in New Zealand, who have endured the lockdown and subsequent restrictions.

A colleague told me recently he’d heard the observation somewhere that one of the reasons for New Zealand’s success in containing the virus so far is that Kiwis “are easily governed”. I think there’s more than a grain of truth in that.

But I also think “easily governed” is a close cousin of “easily led”, and I think that general spirit of compliance speaks to how quickly we can get into lockstep on other issues, how fast the public mood can swing. In short, I think it explains a generally hostile stance in some quarters to returning Kiwis having their fortnight in managed isolation paid for.

It’s amazing how quickly some people swing into speaking on behalf of the whole country: “Taxpayers are paying for that”; “the taxpayer can’t afford to keep picking up the bill”; “Why can’t they stay in army barracks? That would save thousands”; “Let’s ping these returning Kiwis at the border”.

I have to say I just don’t get it, the hostility towards our own. Leave aside Hamish Walker’s loud blast on the racist dog whistle, I don’t get why there seems to be a sort of siege mentality that says “We were here, we went through all these difficulties to get the virus under control, you didn’t, therefore you should pay.” It’s bizarre and unwelcoming. It doesn’t seem in keeping with the wider Kiwi spirit to me.

Air New Zealand/SUPPLIED Many returnees will have paid a high price to get on a flight home.

It always amazes me when the taxpayer is invoked in these situations. When people speak as though it’s their own money that’s being used to accommodate returnees. How many of those same people have been propped up by wage subsidies over the last four months, and been grateful for it? Who do we think is paying for those? Why are those who are here at home deserving of help, while those who are outside our borders need to pay?

It does make me wonder how many of the “make ‘em pay” brigade have children or close family overseas, struggling to get home. Not many, I’ll wager.

Many returnees will have paid well over the normal odds just to get on a flight home. Their ability to pay towards a period of isolation they’re obliged to undertake may be limited.

The one thing we should be requiring of our fellow Kiwis coming home is that they submit willingly to managed isolation, and quarantine too if they’re unfortunate enough to test positive for Covid-19. I have no problem with those who try to escape being dealt with severely.

Beyond that, we can ask people to contribute if they’re able to. Some will, some won’t.

But first, let’s get them home, safely, shall we?