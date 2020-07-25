Entitlement runs like a scarlet thread through NZ's political scandals

Andrew Falloon, who resigned from Parliament this week, put out a statement explaining his decision not to stand at this year's election that dripped with entitlement.

OPINION: The E word has been firmly lodged in my head for a few days now. I don’t think it’s going anywhere in a hurry.

It moved in quickly to supplant an S word late on Monday. The S word was Sympathy, which I have to admit, somewhat sheepishly, had been my instinctive reaction when I saw “that” statement from now former Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon. The one in which he referenced the recent suicide of a friend and its impact on his mental health, said he was having counselling, and harked back to his maiden speech in Parliament nearly three years earlier, in which he’d spoken of the suicide of three friends.

The one in which he then said, “I have made a number of mistakes and I apologise to those who have been affected”, without detailing the mistakes or saying who those affected were.

In retrospect, it was all there, in a typically worded damage control press release, saying as little as possible of substance. I wasn’t cynical enough to read carefully between the lines before replying to the tweet in which he’d released the statement, saying it was “courageous stuff” and wishing him well.

READ MORE:

* Ministerial takedown offers a glimpse into a Judith Collins premiership

* It's the end of the affair for Iain Lees-Galloway

* Politics is worth saving. Is Parliament?

* National MP Andrew Falloon scandal: Let's not forget the women affected by this



Like others who’d responded similarly, I deleted my reply later when it became clear there was much more to the situation than met the eye. In the interim, new National Party leader Judith Collins had also spoken of his mental health.

By then we knew of the first of several alleged incidents of Falloon sending unsolicited pornographic images to women. The first recipient we knew about, the first victim, was 19.

It was about then that the E word moved in. The degree of Entitlement in putting out a press release about one’s own mental health while glossing over those who had been harmed by so-called “mistakes” seemed staggering. But then it’s also massively entitled to think it’s OK to send such material unsolicited to people, apparently without consideration of the effect on them, or to play down deliberate acts as “mistakes”.

Monique Ford/Stuff There was plenty of entitlement in sacked Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway engaging in a long-running affair with a staffer.

Entitlement runs like a scarlet thread through the political scandals that have piled up in recent weeks, including that of now former Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway. Despite all the mutterings about his affair with a staffer being consensual, the power imbalance is clear and so is his sense of entitlement in allowing a situation he would have known was inappropriate to develop.

I was delighted to see a piece for RNZ by lawyer Cat MacLennan, in which she said entitlement lay at the heart of the career implosions of Falloon and, earlier, Hamish Walker, which went back to Walker’s predecessor, Todd Barclay, as well as the hapless Aaron Gilmore.

Yes, all National MPs, all young, but the Lees-Galloway situation shows political entitlement is not party-specific, or confined to those we would probably consider youthful (he’s 41). They are all men, though. (Yes, there will be examples of a sense of entitlement leading women in power to do stupid things, but it’s overwhelmingly a male problem).

There are plenty of ready examples to help us understand where the impression might be created that power means you’re above the rules applying to the riff-raff, and can charge ahead without accountability; Boris Johnson, Vladimir Putin, Jair Bolsonaro,​ and, it scarcely needs mentioning, Donald Trump.

His niece, Dr Mary Trump, said in an interview about her new book about her uncle: "I saw first-hand what focusing on the wrong things, elevating the wrong people, can do. The collateral damage that can be created by allowing somebody to live their lives without accountability.” We’re all seeing that now.

Entitlement abounds in politics. It’s in National viewing itself as the “natural party of government” – something I’m sure it must have inherited from the original Tories – because it’s the home of those used to giving orders, the captains of industry, and not those who take them, the working class. But it’s also in some MPs allowing their elevation to Parliament to turn them into bullies to staff.

I’ve seen some references on social media this week to our “degenerate political class” and I wonder if it’s not just what inevitably happens when the trappings of power and money are foisted on people quite suddenly. I remember numerous cases of entitled treatment of women by high profile sportsmen, going back to the early days of professional rugby.

That doesn’t explain why it’s overwhelmingly white men who have a problem adapting. Perhaps that’s a nod to the skewing of our society as a whole along racial and gender lines.

I see entitlement in the harsh responses of those wanting to invoice returning Kiwis for their time in managed isolation. I assume some of those advocating for the payments ever went on an OE – the sort of absence from these shores which, if it had somehow coincided with a pandemic, could have seen them in the position of having to endure managed isolation at the end of a painstaking, impecunious journey home.

If any of the charge’s proponents had benefited from such a horizon-broadening experience, the E word might have to be joined by an H word about now … Hypocrisy.

That’s an easy trap to fall into, of course. We see it in politics, we might even see it in ourselves. Perhaps that’s where we have to start if we want things to improve.