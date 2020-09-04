Dear Ms Collins, about that interview ...

National Party leader Judith Collins answered questions about memes shared by her husband while in New Plymouth on Monday for an education policy announcement.

Dear Ms Collins,

I’m using the formal address because we haven’t met. Naturally, as a Kiwi, I’ve come to know a fair bit about you over the years.

I get the impression you like rugby, which possibly explains how you were able to so skilfully execute the massive kick for touch you pulled off this week. I think rugby commentators these days call that an “exit play”, which seems apt in the circumstances. Clearly, it was delivered as a way to get out of a pressure situation.

It seems to have largely worked, too. The situation has passed by largely unremarked, but for a couple of letters to the editor.

I’m referring, of course, to the memes about your opponent, Jacinda Ardern, that it’s understood were shared by your husband, David Wong-Tung. There was some debate about the exact extent of what he shared, and its origins, and I’m not going to get into that. You know how these things take on a life of their own on Twitter.

I’m more interested in how you responded. After all, you’re the one hoping to become Prime Minister in six weeks, not your husband.

Based on a Stuff story, and the short accompanying video I’ve watched of you answering questions about it, you don’t dispute that your husband shared some memes. You’ve obviously told him, as you pointed out, that it’s not what you would do, but he makes his own decisions. I don’t think anyone would see that as an unreasonable response.

But I don’t think we should ignore that in that video – and with all due respect, the response gave the impression of being somewhat scripted, especially the dutiful laughs from Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop – you were laughing off reported references to “unemployed ferals” and Māori as “natives”. Not the best look – classist and racist respectively, in my opinion.

Having said that, I’ve seen one reference since to Labour supporters allegedly sharing racist memes about your husband, in response. I haven’t seen one, but if it’s true, it’s infuriating and completely unacceptable. Our multi-party democracy is a great thing, but I personally hate how our politics often descends into some sort of primitive tribalism, especially around election time.

But I digress. You weren’t asked about representations of racism and beneficiary-bashing in that interview, so I can only focus on the responses you did give.

One of them was this: “If you have got the secret to how you control a man who is 64 years old, used to play a lot of rugby and was a policeman, good luck and let me know.”

Some people have interpreted that as a reference to your husband’s physicality. I don’t know. I saw it more as an acknowledgement that he’s his own man, who does what he wants. There was a strong element of “boys will be boys” about the remark to me.

That jarred, because I think it’s widely accepted in our society that a lot of men, over a long time, have wriggled off the hook of accountability for much more serious actions than sharing a couple of inappropriate memes, because someone shrugged their shoulders and said that. But as I said, a kick for touch.

The thing that most concerned me, though, was your response to the one ism you were asked about, sexism. Were the memes your husband shared sexist? I think they were, at the very least, but you didn’t answer the question directly.

Your response: “He is one of the least sexist men I know. He is married to me, how could he be sexist?”

Talk about trotting out your tired old tropes to address a potentially serious issue.

Looking at your second sentence, I found two possible interpretations. The first, more likely, was that the emphasis was on the ‘me’; you were asking how he could be sexist because he was married to you in particular, a demonstrably strong, independent woman. Which implied that if he displayed sexist tendencies you would give him a metaphorical swift kick up the backside, and set him straight.

But then you had just said you couldn’t control him, which suggested that, even as a feminist, you couldn’t appeal to his better nature and convince him of the error of his ways, so I wasn’t 100 per cent sure.

That left the crazy suggestion that a man who is married to a woman couldn’t be sexist, which is equivalent to saying “I’m not a racist, I have Māori friends”.

And I wondered how the many Kiwi women, strong women, who are married not only to sexists, but to misogynists and abusers, would feel about that. Our domestic violence statistics tell us they’re there, and if you need convincing, I know my friend Jackie Clark, head of The Aunties, could give you some stories that would make your hair stand on end.

I’m not for one second implying that that’s your personal situation. All the evidence is to the contrary. But those women are out there, many of them, and if you win next month, you’re their Prime Minister too. Something to think about.

Wishing you stamina for the next six weeks.