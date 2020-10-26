Govt needs to target our soaring cost of living

OPINION: Each year, New Zealand becomes an increasingly expensive place to live. The cost of living seems to climb, but incomes don’t. Basic needs cost too much for many Kiwi families, and with an Ardern government that now has a mandate to make change quickly, people are counting on its policies to help reduce everyday costs.

New Zealand’s average disposable income is lower per capita than the OECD average, while one international database lists it as the 16th-most expensive country in the world to live in, between Japan and Finland. Migration websites claim New Zealand’s beauty comes at a price and most new settlers can expect to spend more here than in their home countries.

With teaching the most common occupation of returning Kiwis, some are shocked at the difference between their overseas and New Zealand incomes. “We’ll be struggling to make ends meet on a single salary,” says one teacher, “so we do have the intention of having two salaries to support our family.”

I’ve always defended New Zealand’s high cost of living. When my American family claims that our free healthcare for my three medically-costly kids is because of our high income tax rates, I show them NZ rates very similar to theirs in the US. When new arrivals complain about the cost of groceries and eating out, I remind them they are also paying for quality, provenance, and high employment standards.

But I can no longer keep up this game. I’m sick of $500/month winter power bills, unreasonably-priced food, and coughing up $300 for a trip to the dentist. It’s expensive here and it needs to change.

Housing affordability is a well-flogged horse of an issue. We pay too much of our income on housing costs. The OECD average is 20 per cent, matching Australia’s. Canada is 22 per cent.

Here, in The Land of the Long Fat Mortgage, 26 per cent of our incomes go to housing costs and a third of us spend 30 per cent or more. We all know people, especially youth and families just starting out, who spend half their incomes on rent or mortgage. How can we expect people to afford nutritious food, school uniforms, and the odd bit of sport and fun when there’s so little left over after paying for shelter?

Policy drives changes in markets and better policy will address this behemoth too, like medium-density and low-cost housing plans, more investment in regional and peri-urban growth, and that simple, difficult task for population increases: build more places to live. And they all don’t need to be four-bedroom houses on spacious sections.

Food costs in this country are getting out of hand. Even buying locally and in season, it seems the price of tomatoes and bread is forever ridiculous. After living in New Zealand 23 years, I still can’t answer the question: if we produce so much milk, why does it cost so much?

A $9.5 million house is being built in Christchurch. Shaped like the letter Z, swimming pool and tennis court. When completed, it’s going to be one of the biggest and priciest properties in town. The owner? A director at Foodstuffs South Island and owner of Pak 'n Save Wainoni, one of Christchurch’s poorest areas.

My blood boils when I think of the families who anxiously push half-empty trolleys through that store, selecting items that are a few cents cheaper and a little less nutritious, so they can squeeze more out of their wages to feed their families for another week, while helping to fund that Fendalton swimming pool and import its Italian tiles.

The duopoly in New Zealand supermarkets must end and the Ardern government can instruct the Commerce Commission to investigate. There should be more competition in this lucrative market, better regulation of prices, and more options for small suppliers to access mainstream markets.

Feeding ourselves can’t continue to create an economic abyss between New Zealand’s rich and poor.

Childcare. Up 34 per cent in the nine years to 2017, about twice the rate of inflation. If two or more incomes are required to run a middle-class household, we need childcare that does not force parents to choose between going to work and paying half their second salary for day care, or staying home and going without. For sole parents, these choices will be even harder.

John Bisset/Stuff “Filling my tank feels like paying $70 to throw rubbish out my car window,” Lana Hart writes.

Fuel. It costs a bloody fortune to ship fossil fuels to our remote island. Filling my tank feels like paying $70 to throw rubbish out my car window. Better policy and investment are needed on using our own island’s energy - electricity, biofuels, natural gas - to reduce our antiquated reliance on these expensive, dirty petrochemicals.

These complicated issues can be addressed by policymakers who now enjoy an uncomplicated stronghold on power. The Ardern Government can help New Zealand families live more affordable lives with policies pointed towards reducing the cost of living in one of the most wonderful, and most expensive, countries in the world.