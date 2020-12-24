We must not turn our backs on Julian Assange

A man wears a Donald Trump mask as supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gather outside the Old Bailey on September 14.

OPINION: The year is 2010 and appearing in front of a live TED audience, Julian Assange is asked if it can be possibly true that WikiLeaks has, in the previous few years, released more classified documents than the rest of the world’s media combined.

He responds: “It's a worry, isn't it, that the rest of the world's media is doing such a bad job that a little group of activists is able to release more of that type of information than the rest of the world press combined.”

Fast-forward to 2020, and the world’s media is once again doing “a bad job”, by staying largely silent as Assange suffers imprisonment and possible extradition to the US for doing something editors do all the time – publishing public interest information provided by sources.

What is happening to Australian-born Assange is truly astonishing. He has been indicted on 17 spying charges, under the US’s 1917 Espionage Act. One charge of computer hacking was added later.

The material published by WikiLeaks in 2010 appeared on front pages of newspapers like The Guardian, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Le Monde and Der Spiegel for days on end. This was the time when WikiLeaks was regarded as a valuable source to investigative journalists all over the world and Assange was viewed by many as a “people’s hero” for exposing corruption and misdeeds by corporations and government officials everywhere: in Albania, Kenya, the US, Iceland, the Middle East, etc.

Civil liberties organisations have warned that the case against Assange sets a dangerous precedent “that can be used to target all news organisations that hold [a] government accountable by publishing its secrets”.

Assange’s extradition case started on September 7 in The Old Bailey in London and concluded on October 2. Surprisingly, almost all major media outlets largely ignored the proceedings, leaving it instead to independent bloggers and media, such as Craig Murray blog and Consortium News, to fully report on the hearing.

For seven years Assange was holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden to face a rape allegation, which he always maintained was politically motivated. In November 2019, Swedish prosecutors dropped the charge.

But following the withdrawal of his asylum by the Ecuadorian government, Assange was arrested last April and sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for breaching his bail conditions linked to the Swedish case.

Shortly after his arrest in London, the US filed 17 spying charges against Assange and asked for his extradition to the US. The verdict on the extradition case will be delivered on January 4 but that will not necessarily end the case since the losing side is likely to appeal.

All this means there is a real possibility that Assange might be extradited to the US where, unbelievably, he will face a maximum sentence of 175 years and most likely be held in solitary confinement in a US maximum security prison.

Nils Melzer, the United Nations special rapporteur on torture, said he was “very worried”, as Assange might face torture should he be extradited to the US. This has been a key argument of the defence but, as Melzer pointed out: “The judge excluded witnesses who could testify on systematic torture in the US”.

At the heart of the US case against Assange is the accusation that leaking classified cables in 2010 endangered the lives of US agents and informants. But the military taskforce set up specifically by the Pentagon to investigate this issue failed to find any death that could be blamed on Assange or WikiLeaks.

Our own investigative journalist, Nicky Hager, gave evidence in the extradition hearing, supporting the “harm immunisation” policy Assange adopted to protect people.

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Julian Assange speaks from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2012.

There can be no denying that Assange’s work has been vital in exposing war crimes and shedding light on the catastrophic failings of the US-led “war on terror”.

Who can ever forget seeing the shocking Baghdad airstrike video, titled Collateral Murder, where an Apache helicopter opens fire on a group of men, wounding two young children and killing 12 others, including two Reuters journalists? Who can forget the voices of US soldiers laughing in the video?

Is it really Assange’s WikiLeaks that is responsible for creating enmity toward US soldiers?

Here is his response:

“…remember, the people in Baghdad, the people in Iraq, the people in Afghanistan -- they don't need to see the video; they see it every day. So it's not going to change their opinion. It's not going to change their perception. That's what they see every day. It will change the perception and opinion of the people who are paying for it all, and that's our hope.”

Assange’s crime was simply to expose corruption. What is happening to him is shameful. It really is not Assange who should be in dock, but the powerful people whose crimes WikiLeaks have exposed to the world.