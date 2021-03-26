Reality or bias? Statistics influence stereotypes more than Police Ten 7

OPINION: It might surprise some people to read that New Zealanders are regarded as “famously loose”.

This is the way Michele Gelfand, a professor at the University of Maryland and the author of Rule Makers, Rule Breakers: How Tight and Loose Cultures Wire Our World, described Kiwis in an article in the Guardian Weekly last month.

Her theory is that Covid-19's deadliness depends on cultural differences in our willingness to follow rules. It explains, she says, why Japan with 126 million citizens, has recorded about 5000 deaths and Mexico, with the same population, has suffered more than 150,000 deaths.

So how has “famously loose” New Zealand managed Covid so well? Gelfand opines that a society of rule-breakers can respond to Covid well if it has the ability to adjust rules according to how dangerous the conditions are.

Her thesis sounds like evidence being selected to fit a theory but that is not why I mention her article. What she has done is use stereotypes of New Zealand and other cultures and based a theory on it.

In regard to New Zealand, hers is a fairly positive stereotype, so we are not going to object, but cultural and racial stereotypes are dangerous ground. The awkward thing is there is often some truth in them.

To use an example close to home, Dutch people are often labelled with the stereotype of being thrifty, some might say mean.

This might stem from the fact that Dutch immigrants coming to New Zealand in the 50s arrived with next to nothing and were not going to splash money around. However, in Europe the Dutch have a similar reputation, so maybe something in the Dutch character makes them careful with money in the same way something in the Asian character makes them good at maths.

This sort of stereotype is fairly harmless and fertile ground for a bit of banter, although it can get tiresome.

Perpetuating negative ethnic or racial stereotypes, however, is different, and unflattering depictions of racial groups are rightly increasingly unacceptable.

TVNZ, for instance, is being told to scrap the reality show Police Ten 7, which is accused of reinforcing stereotypes about young Māori and Pasifika men, who are said to figure disproportionately in incidents filmed for the series and on the Wanted list.

Simon Maude/Stuff Auckland Councillor Efeso Collins.

Auckland Councillor Efeso Collins has slammed the show, saying it depicts Māori and Pasifika men as “brutish”, and Auckland University of Technology Communications lecturer Richard Pamatatau suggests it should focus more on corporate white-collar offending.

White-collar offending doesn't exactly make riveting television and to suggest such a focus misunderstands what the programme is about. It is essentially police propaganda to show the sort of work police do on the frontline and to solicit information from the public. No doubt tips to the programme help solve crimes.

Many ordinary folk will sympathise with former host and detective Graham Bell, who responded to criticisms of the programme with a refreshing lack of regard to prevailing sensitivities.

“Crime and all its uncomfortable and unfortunate truths are not going to disappear if they get rid of Ten 7, are they?” Bell told a radio programme.

“The police don't select who they are looking for. The people who commit the crimes are the ones that select themselves to be sought... It's whoever is wanted today who goes on the show. It's as simple as that.”

Robert Charles/Stuff Former Police Ten 7 TV presenter Graham Bell.

There is no soft-soaping the fact that Māori and Pasifika men figure disproportionately in crime statistics and especially in jail numbers. Maybe some of that disproportion is due to police unfairly targeting certain groups and certain offences, but I don’t believe that can be a major factor.

The same statistics are the ammunition progressives use to seek fundamental changes to the societal causes responsible. The figures show a horrendous failure, and attention to the numbers is driving changes which will hopefully make a difference.

But if I identified as Māori or Pasifika I would be sick of hearing these numbers and the constant stream of other statistics which show Māori and Pasifika at the wrong end of just about every measure in society. Although the causes now get plenty of coverage as well, the statistics do more to reinforce the unfortunate stereotypes people like Efeso Collins are worried about than a programme like Police Ten 7.

If the show is retained by TVNZ, and it should be if it is useful in solving crime and arresting offenders, the producers will no doubt be given some stricter guidelines about more even coverage.

That shouldn’t hurt the show too much. It’s hardly an accurate depiction of police work anyway, and we don’t need to keep ramming home the message that particular groups in society get into more trouble than others. But we do need to be careful about sanitising information just to avoid reinforcing negative attitudes about sections of society.

Truth is uncomfortable and if reformers want change they can’t complain if programmes like Police Ten 7 reflect the reality supported by the numbers.