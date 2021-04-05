How should we define success?

“What I think is problematic and adds to our mental health problems is the status anxiety we feel when we assume our self-worth is attached to our material possessions and career success,” writes Donna Miles-Mojab.

OPINION: I recently asked my husband to name the most successful person he knew. He almost immediately named a fellow businessman in his industry.

His response did not surprise me. When it comes to the definition of success, most of us immediately think about society’s standard notions of success, which are closely linked with wealth accumulation and celebrity.

We admire, even give knighthoods, to tycoon millionaires whose contributions to society don’t extend beyond earning or spending money.

Don’t get me wrong; I have nothing against people who strive to be wealthy. In fact, many of my own interests in life require money.

What I think is problematic and adds to our mental health problems is the status anxiety we feel when we assume our self-worth is attached to our material possessions and career success.

When we meet people, one of the first things we ask them is what they do for a living. We do this in order to form a mental view of their social status and position in life.

Interestingly, in the Māori form of introduction, it is a person’s ancestors and the closest mountain and river to where that person lives that are named first. One’s profession and job title come last in an introduction because Māori value collectivity over individuality. As it is often the case, indigenous cultures have much to teach us about what we should elevate and value in our lives. It is not surprising that, all over the world, native and indigenous people are the best guardians of the environment because, in their ancient cultures, power resides in the flow of rivers and peaks of the mountains – not in people’s deep pockets or job titles.

Sadly, when indigenous people are separated from the warm embrace of their collective culture and language, they suffer significantly higher rates of depression, anxiety and suicide than the general population. This is certainly the case for Māori in New Zealand and Aboriginal Australians.

Some researchers have argued that the meritocratic ethos of capitalism, which brutally divides people into winners and losers, has played a big role in the mental health explosion that we see in most developed countries.

In medieval times, a poor person in England was described as an unfortunate, which literally meant a person not blessed with fortune. This acknowledged the role luck played in someone’s destiny in life. Today’s system encourages people to own their losses and successes without regard to their background. This is why Donald Trump assumes himself to be self-made despite a $1 million loan from his dad.

What makes matters worse is that many people who enjoy material success now display their wealth on social media for other people to envy. But addiction to this form of self-gratification only leads to more anxiety-inducing competition and inner dramas.

In our developed and increasingly individualistic societies, we tend to worship ourselves. This has left us with a spiritual vacuum. Our affinity with nature is, in fact, linked to our yearning for transcendence. Our need to gaze at the sea and to the sky is as much for the good of our health, as it is for distancing ourselves from the stresses of everyday competition.

Many so-called successful people feel trapped and unfulfilled by their success and because of this, resort to different forms of abuse as a means of emotional escape and distraction from real life.

We know, from the results of numerous studies, that beyond a certain threshold, money itself does not bring happiness. Psychologists tell us what brings inner peace and wellbeing is, in fact, the ability to form meaningful connections with people who are close to us. Unsurprisingly, talking about our strengths and successes are not a good way of bonding with others. True connections are made only when we allow ourselves to be vulnerable and show willingness to share openly what feels bewildering and intense within us.

But in order to communicate our emotions to others, we need to understand them ourselves. This requires a level of self-knowledge that can also be helpful when we try to detach ourselves from external definitions of success and arrive at an honest assessment of what success looks like for us.

All of us, in our quiet moments of contemplation, should ask ourselves what it is that we truly value and desire in our lives.

As I am getting older, my definition of success is changing too.

In fact, after a little clarification about my question, my husband agreed with me that the most successful person we know is his mother, Patricia, who is universally loved by almost everyone who has had the good fortune of knowing her.

The Covid pandemic has encouraged us to reassess our priorities and consider the true value of our workers. In future, I hope we continue to remember that, though many have lost much, no-one is a loser.