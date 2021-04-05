Operators require crystal-clear start dates

The South Island, including its skifields, looks “set to reap the biggest and most immediate shot in the arm from a trans-Tasman reopening”, Mike Yardley writes. (File photo)

OPINION: Despite the Government’s insufferably slow strip-tease on the Trans-Tasman Safe Travel Zone, I can’t deny a frisson of excitement ahead of Tuesday’s announcement.

Unless the prime minister harbours desires to prolong her dance of the seven veils, Tuesday beckons as a red-letter day for New Zealand taking its first real steps in re-engaging with the world.

I feel gutted for the plethora of tourism businesses that have bitten the dust, unable to ride out the many months of false hope and extended delays to the bubble, given it was first flagged for a September launch.

Like Auckland Airport, Christchurch Airport has been match-ready for months, with separate processing of red and green zone flights in place since October.

Tuesday’s big reveal is unlikely to see the floodgates open all at once to all Australian entry points. Expect a staged reopening of green zone flights across the Tasman, on a state by state basis, whether it be from the end of this month, next month or June.

Anzac Day would be a potently symbolic date for proceedings to commence. To date, the Government has seemingly struggled to appreciate the need for tourism operators to get a proper lead-in time for the Tasman bubble.

December’s overture that the plan was to press go on the bubble “in the first quarter of 2021” was hopelessly opaque. Every business needs a far more specific heads-up so they can plan ahead with clarity, scaling up their staff and service provisions.

It is essential that crystal-clear start dates are forthcoming on Tuesday.

In concert with our Government’s imminent announcement, to little fanfare, Australia’s federal government amended its Biosecurity Act last week, allowing Australian citizens to now travel to New Zealand without having to seek prior approval.

As much as some media outlets sought to catastrophise Queensland’s community outbreak last week as “bubble trouble”, the Sunshine State has just delivered a masterclass on how to swiftly lasso a Covid-19 outbreak and lift a lockdown. Their rapid deployment of community mass-testing sites and their contact tracing systems worked exceptionally well and at lightning speed.

Stuff In responding to last week’s Covid-19 community outbreak, Queensland has “delivered a masterclass on how to swiftly lasso a Covid-19 outbreak and lift a lockdown”, Mike Yardley says.

Not dissimilarly to how New South Wales wrestles with risk, Queensland’s cool-headed, calibrated approach should reassure Kiwis who are eager to cross the ditch but are fearful of getting trapped.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins arguably inflamed those fears last month by claiming “New Zealanders who travel to Australia will be assuming a degree of risk of being stranded. They will have to be able to support themselves.”

It is inevitable that sporadic community outbreaks will pop up from time to time but, given Australia’s increasing deployment of a short and sharp risk-proportionate response, the spectre of travellers “being stranded” is alarmist language.

The chance of some travel inconvenience or a rescheduled flight does not strike me as a deal-breaker to the pent-up travel demand on both sides of the Tasman.

Moreover, in the event an uncontrolled outbreak erupted in Auckland and Australian federal officials declared Auckland a “hot spot,” that would not torpedo trans-Tasman flights continuing as scheduled to and from Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown.

With winter looming, the South Island looks set to reap the biggest and most immediate shot in the arm from a trans-Tasman reopening, with skiing and alpine scenery across Queenstown, Canterbury, the West Coast and Fiordland wooing the Aussies.

In 2019, Australians accounted for about 30 per cent of international visitors to Queenstown but in winter they shot up to almost 50 per cent. In the same year, 1.4 million passengers passed through Christchurch Airport on Tasman services.

In 2019, Christchurch’s economy reaped $274 million from Australian visitors, our biggest international visitor market.

Given New Zealand will soon be the only country in the world Australians can travel to, number-crunching the potential economic windfall is uncharted territory, which is why I suspect Tourism New Zealand’s forecast of $1 billion in new tourism revenue in 2021 is probably under-cooked.

But Australia should be just the start. New Zealand’s paternalistic, we-know-best approach to the Covid-free South Pacific has been incredibly patronising.

Beyond the Cook Islands and Niue, a “Bula Bubble” with Fiji should be an agenda priority, to help revive our neighbours’ economic fortunes.