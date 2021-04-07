The universe is yelling at me right now

The universe seems to Joe Bennett to be bellowing at him right now about the wisdom of drinking.

OPINION: I am not one of those who believes that the universe speaks in a small voice and that in order to hear it we have to sit still and be mindful. I am one of those who believes the universe shouts. And some days it bellows. Yesterday was such a day.

It began with an email from a friend who'd heard I was on a diet. Alarmed, he quoted Kingsley Amis: “The first, indeed the only, requirement of a diet is that it should lose you weight without reducing your alcoholic intake by the smallest degree.”

I reassured him. Yes, I was trying to shed some of the pounds I’d gained from giving up smoking and taking up gluttony. And yes, I’d cut down a bit on wine because it makes a man fat. But I had correspondingly cut up on scotch because it doesn’t.

This led to a learned back and forth about single malt whiskies in which he recommended one with a kick like a wounded goalkeeper, while I spoke warmly of another because it shares a surname with my first love. Every sip sings of moody adolescence. This conversation could have gone on delightfully all day, but I had an appointment.

READ MORE:

* The bloke who blocked the Suez Canal

* Joe Bennett: Origami swan on the windowsill speaks of a rare specialisation

* The man whose invention pioneered the personal soundscape

* A fascinating life that could be yours or mine

* Plato was wise, but he missed something about humans



In the dentist’s waiting room the only reading material that didn’t contain a horoscope was National Geographic. I hadn’t known the magazine still existed. It seems to have shed the naked tribespeople for which it was renowned in my childhood, but has retained the hyper-real photography. The cover picture was a bubbling pint of beer under the headline “The Birth of Booze”.

It seems that archaeologists with little to do have found residual evidence of brewing going back at least 9000 years. And biologists with even less to do have identified a genetic mutation in our apish forebears from 10 million years ago that enabled them to metabolise ethanol. “We are pre-adapted to drink,” said one of the biologists.

“Okay, okay,” I muttered to the universe as the hygienist beckoned me, “I hear you.” But the universe was far from done.

Back home, with a cavity transferred from tooth to wallet, I googled something or other and in the serendipitous manner of the internet I landed on an article from Ophthalmology Monthly. Quite what happens every month in ophthalmology to justify a magazine I don’t know, but here was an article on the subject of cataracts. And it seems that the best way to ward them off is to drink. Knock back enough booze, and you will remain merrily clear of eye to the end.

And so the long day drifted to wine o’clock and then half past scotch and a gentle languor overcame me as it does, and I took myself to bed. The floor beside my bed is littered with books because I do not read in bed to follow a story. I read for a tone to round off the day, and that might be anything from the wit of Waugh to the aloof magnificence of Nabokov. But last night I sought the calm and lucid honesty of Michel de Montaigne, the sixteenth-century essayist.

Stuff “ ... here was an article on the subject of cataracts. And it seems that the best way to ward them off is to drink,” Joe Bennett reports of his reading in his dentist’s waiting room.

I let the universe choose the page. It chose of course the essay on drunkenness, in which Montaigne quotes Plato with approval. Plato, the undisputed father of western philosophy, describes booze as “that good deity who restores to younger men their gaiety and to old men their youth”.

I laid the book aside. And, bolstered by wisdom, lulled by the fumes of the grain, and cradled in the arms of the universe, I slept.