Government for the people on two fronts

Scalpel or defibrillator? It depends who you listen to. Health minister Andrew Little announcing a major reform in the health sector in the Beehive Banquet Hall at Parliament.

OPINION: Two contrasting examples of Your Government Working For You made headlines this week. Depending on your news source, Andrew Little either took a scalpel to the health system or applied a defibrillator. All in the wake of a probing report that bore the hallmarks of a rubber glove snapping on, to the sound of “this is going to hurt me more than it’s going to hurt you”.

Before that, though, it was revealed that the cost of Transmission Gully, the much-anticipated partial solution to the problem of having to listen to North Island traffic congestion updates on Morning Report, had ballooned like a runaway Auckland house auction. $850 million going once, going – no wait, here’s 2021 on the phone with a bid of $1.25 billion, and rising.

Well who woulda thunk. And from a project that was a much-touted example of the Public-Private Partnership, the very acme of efficiency and ...

But wait. Let’s go back. Once upon a time we had the Ministry of Works. The Ministry of Works had people who knew how to build big things and the gear to do it. Taxpayer money was poured into the Ministry and out came roads, railways and what we now like to call infrastructure.

But then came the love-child of all that late-80s Rogering, the Public-Private Partnership.

Under the PPP model government and business formed a partnership into which taxpayers’ money was poured and out would come the Transmission Gullies of this world. And somehow the whole thing would be both more efficient and still at the same allow a fat wedge of said taxpayers’ money to be siphoned off to clip the ticket in the profit department of the private part of the partnership.

No, I have no idea how it was supposed to work either. I suspect it has something to do with that article of faith still worshipped in some parts that competition and the private sector always do things better. And I’m sure they sometimes do. Whatever John Key used to get up to in the trading rooms of Merrill Lynch is something best left to market forces. At the other end of the spectrum I’m going out on a limb to say health services tend to go better when the public sector is involved (see below and also: America).

What we do know from the Transmission Gully report is just how that particular PPP project was spruiked like a bargain worthy of the Briscoes Lady. Fittingly the analogy is very much how you might end up being sold a car. First the low base price. Then, as your commitment escalates, you find yourself in the hole for rust-proofing, floor mats, a tank of petrol and, notoriously, “on-road costs”. Nek minnit you’re wondering how that bargain workaday ride ended up pinging you a cool $1.25 billion. And rising.

Unsurprisingly, responsibility for the Transmission Gully blowout is proving to be a Wiggles-grade hot potato. National’s current transport spokesman, Michael Woodhouse, has not yet blamed an unidentified homeless man, preferring the late-night informercial approach of avoiding the actual price while hard-selling the awesome roadiness of the project [“You get not one, not two, but – count ‘em – four lanes!”]. Hardly a ringing endorsement for a bold new ideological approach, the whole point of which was supposed to drive costs down and efficiency up.

By contrast there’s this week’s health reforms, which unlike earlier iterations seem to be avoiding ideology like the bubonic bacillus. Instead, Andrew Little is all Bob The Builder. Bob, you will recall, is less interested in how a particular problem fits within the framework of a wider socio-political world-view, and more keen on its fixing.

Thus Problem One – Oprah-Winfrey level numbers of health boards [“You get a DHB! You get a DHB! Everyone gets a DHB!”] – gets a solution of no more DHBs. And Problem Two – appalling Māori health statistics – gets a solution of an independent Māori Health Authority.

Sure, there’s also a place for a philosophical discussion about whether that second one is special treatment or separatism, and that place is in the vacuous echo chambers of hard-right blogs and the closed minds of yesterday’s-men talk radio hosts. Meanwhile, on with the job.

Of course the kicker with a results-based approach is that it stands or falls solely on, well, result. And so, to return to the medical metaphors that have of late been liberally splashed around like hand sanitiser in a proctologist’s waiting room, before we can make a positive prognosis on the new reforms there will need to be a period of regular obs. For the sake of everyone who has to work in the sector let’s hope that once the new changes are made there’s not too much more tinkering. As I have been told on more than one occasion, if you keep picking it, it’ll never get better.