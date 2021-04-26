Is Covid-19 halting progress on moves to cut down on plastic?

A northern giant petrel, or pāngurunguru, found with plastic chunks in its stomach, has been released after a month recovering at the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital.

OPINION: I stared down at my shopping trolley with a familiar guilt.

Despite trying not to, every second item I had chosen had some form of plastic as part of its packaging: plastic containers for almost all dairy, plastic liners for cereals and frozen foods, plastic boxes for berries and more delicate fruit.

I know, I know. I’m supposed to reduce plastic waste and support local businesses by using my local butcher, produce shop, and the bulk food store to refill my own containers. Some weeks I do. But this time, I was lucky just to cram in a frantic shop at Pak ‘n Save between work meetings.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Covid-19 has meant not much progress has been made since New Zealand's ban on single-use plastic bags came into force two years ago, Lana Hart says.

Remember when everyone stopped using single-use plastic bags in supermarkets less than two years ago? We felt greener, ready for action, riding the wave of a waste-reducing movement by changing our everyday behaviours. Even the curmudgeons who warned the sky would fall were silenced by the ease and calm of it all.

READ MORE:

* 'Hidden story' of industrial-sized plastic bladders going to landfills

* Using lots of plastic packaging during the coronavirus crisis? You’re not alone

* Coronavirus curveball for Climate Change Commission

* Soft plastic recycling bins are back - here's what you can and can't put in them



What’s happened since we took that small but mighty step towards environmental transformation? Not much, it seems, if you had a look at my trolley.

One of the important features of any transformative movement is engaging people who have little to do with the strategy and policy thinking behind it. We may not sit on the Government’s Climate Change Commission, or work as a sustainability officer for our local council, but we can make little changes to our shopping habits to demonstrate our buy-in to the higher-level strategies that we hear about in the news.

But Covid-19 seems to have halted almost any action on plastic reduction initiatives across the world. Indeed, now single-use plastics are an integral part of the pandemic response; disposable masks, gloves, syringes, and a huge range of single-use plastic medical equipment, are now vital to stop the spread of the virus.

Stores and restaurants worldwide have sharply increased or almost exclusively offer single-use plastics to continue operating during the pandemic. Although the virus is transmitted through the air, the risk of being exposed through surface contact has given rise to a rabid germophobia that encourages the use of non-reusable plastics.

But John Hocevar, Greenpeace USA’s oceans campaigner, says “plastic does not inherently make something clean and safe, and we should not confuse corporate public relations with factual medical research”.

To help reduce a growing paranoia around reusable products such as shopping bags, durable crockery and cutlery, an international group of more than 155 scientists, food safety packaging specialists, and virologists recently released a statement supporting the use of reusable systems during the pandemic, alongside compliance with other food safety and hygiene practices.

So, why haven’t New Zealand supermarkets – the 2019 consumer-facing environmental cheerleaders, as it were – continued to bring ways of reducing our collective carbon footprint in Aotearoa?

There’s little doubt Covid forced plastic-reduction actions into hibernation for the supermarket corporate duopoly: Foodstuffs and Woolworths. Yet it seems worse than mere inaction – pre-packaged items appear to have increased on the supermarket shelves in their efforts to present products as safe to consume.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Some weeks Lana Hart has the time to do local, plastic-free shops. But sometimes she’s lucky just to cram in a frantic shop at Pak ‘n Save between work meetings.

Anthea Madill, Director of Remix Plastics, which manufactures and sells products made from wholly recycled plastics, thinks that the lack of on-the-ground action may be due to supermarkets and other businesses anticipating announcements from the Government following the Climate Change Commission’s first report.

“There’s a lot of stuff happening at the policy level – hard-to-recycle plastics, for example, or returnable containers in takeaways and supermarkets. Businesses may be waiting for these policies before making big changes to their systems.”

Madill believes that the Covid lockdown in New Zealand wasn’t long enough to erase the good habits we developed prior to the pandemic. She says “customers are aware that there are a lot more sustainable options out there and this hasn’t changed due to Covid”.

She thinks it’s a great time for supermarkets to fill this gap of inactivity by introducing some new waste reduction initiatives before the national policies are announced.

Some of the massive profits New Zealand supermarkets make could be used to provide financial incentives for suppliers to offer unpackaged or sustainably packaged foods, for investment in ways to create alternatives to plastic, and for implementing returnable or reusable systems across their produce, deli, meat and dairy sections.

At home, I unpack my groceries. The rubbish bin is stacked with packaging that will end up in the landfill and take 400-1000 years to decompose, emitting methane and other climate-altering gases as it breaks down. As a consumer, I’m frustrated by what seems like a standstill in the waste-reduction momentum we saw two years ago.

Financially, Covid-19 brought huge benefits to supermarket owners. Rather than the pandemic making supermarkets pause their plastic-reducing projects, they should be using these profits to push play on more sustainable choices for Kiwi shoppers.