Opposition's leaders accused of reprising classic movie roles

David Seymour would be “a shoo-in for the next Spiderman”, a spokesman said.

SATIRE: Attorneys for a major Hollywood studio have issued a cease and desist order against Judith Collins and David Seymour, claiming their recent actions closely resemble the plot of the 1950 film All About Eve.

In that classic motion picture from Hollywood’s golden age, Broadway diva Margo Channing (Bette Davis) is usurped by the young, cunning and ambitious Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter) who takes her place as the stage’s brightest star.

“The parallels are breathtakingly audacious,” a studio spokeswoman said.

“Mr Seymour first positioned himself as the helpful junior coalition partner in waiting. But step by step he is insinuating himself into the role of Leader of the Opposition. He loves the limelight and the limelight loves him. Ms Collins can only watch from the wings and seethe. It’s a story as old as time, or more precisely 1950, so it’s still copyrighted. Are we clear?”

An ACT spokesman denied the alleged similarities, claiming that Mr Seymour has never made any secret of his ambition to be the Leader of the Opposition.

“He’s always said that’s what he wanted but for a long time it was lost in the laughter. But look at him now! If you ask me, the movie you should be thinking of is Spartacus. Just like Kirk Douglas’ lead character, David enjoys fanatical support and looks amazing with his shirt off.”

When it was pointed out to the ACT spokesman that at the end of that movie, Spartacus and all his followers die, he replied “not according to my alternative facts”.

A cinema expert believes the threatened action against Ms Collins and Mr Seymour has little chance of success.

Getty Images “If you look at the career paths so far of Judith Collins and David Seymour, it’s more like A Star Is Born, only with less singing and more twerking.”

“The rise of the thrusting young talent plotted against the fall of the weary, hollowed-out veteran, and the tempestuous relationship between the two is in fact a well-worn trope,” said lecturer in applied film Dolly Zoom.

“In fact if you look at the career paths so far of Judith Collins and David Seymour, it’s more like A Star Is Born, only with less singing and more twerking.”

A National Party insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, has proposed resolving the issue with an alternative ending to the saga based on the final scene of Sunset Boulevard, another Hollywood classic from the same year as All About Eve.

Under the proposal Ms Collins, reprising the role of fading star Norma Desmond, will be lured out of the National caucus rooms and into retirement by a phalanx of TV cameras and lights, descending the staircase while announcing “Tova, I’m ready for my close-up”.

Alden Williams/Stuff Andrew Gunn: “A National Party insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, has proposed resolving the issue with an alternative ending to the saga based on the final scene of Sunset Boulevard ...”

Mr Seymour, meanwhile, is said to be considering his options, weighing up the possibility of spending the best years of his life on the opposition benches against seeking further fame and fortune in Hollywood.

“You didn’t hear it from me,” said the ACT spokesman, “but with David’s slim and supple frame, boyish good looks and ability to leap from one position to another, he’d be a shoo-in for the next Spiderman.”