Freedom wins, but who gets to die another day?

“The sharp-suited Man With The Golden Tongue golf-karts out of retirement and into the headlines to mount a solo verbal attack on a remote hermit kingdom.”

SATIRE: The popcorn is popped, the red carpet unrolled and the reviews are out. After languishing for years the multimillion-dollar franchise that is New Zealand’s suavest former prime minister is back onscreen. The name is Key, Sir John Key, and he’s everywhere you look in the Covid season’s biggest blockbuster, Plenty of Time To Die. If you don’t want spoilers, look away now.

In an explosive opening sequence alluded to in the movie’s teaser trailer, the sharp-suited Man With The Golden Tongue golf-karts out of retirement and into the headlines to mount a solo verbal attack on a remote hermit kingdom.

With the green pastures, well-stocked supermarkets and mouthy anti-government talk-radio opinions of heartland New Zealand all subbing in for North Korea, some suspension of disbelief is demanded of the audience. But Key, with his unique brand of pretty-relaxed scenery chewing, steamrolls over the plot holes with ease.

The action shifts to a smoke-filled room in the corridors of power where a shadowy group known as The Committee beseeches Sir John to re-enter the fray for good. Key is reluctant, having handed over his licence to Bill back in 2018.

But The Committee informs our hesitant anti-hero that the party he pledged his allegiance to is in danger of imploding. A series of coups has seen it taken over by the arched-eyebrow villain Wagfinger, who leaves her caucus shaken but not stirred. Poll ratings teeter on the brink of oblivion yet the truculent Wagfinger has vowed no surrender on any terms.

In a plotline cribbed straight from Apocalypse Now, Key is tasked with travelling deep into the snake and shark-infested jungle of internal National party politics and terminating Wagfinger’s tenure with extreme prejudice. At the same time he must defuse mounting public scepticism of his own Covid hot-takes before the clock ticks down on his legacy.

Glumly noting that he’ll never say never again, Sir John arms himself with his latest reckons, soundbites and dog-whistles and sallies forth on his last and most audacious mission.

As fans of the Key franchise have come to expect, the sparkling dialogue rattles along, typical in this exchange:

Wagfinger to Key: Do you expect me to walk?

Key to Wagfinger: Yeah nah, Judith, well basically yeah. And first election we win, Chris Luxon’ll make you ambassador to Washington.

Though sometimes Sir John lets the spaces between the words do the talking:

Ashley Bloomfield: Are you going to follow my advice?

Key: Doctor, no.

Fittingly the movie ramps up to a climatic action sequence where, spurred on by his head valet and trouser-presser Mike Hosking, Sir John must race to throw open the borders as he is pursued by a gang of ruthless epidemiologists determined to drag him and the nation down.

Naturally freedom wins but as to who gets to live, who gets to let die, who gets to die another day and who gets the living daylights knocked out of them by long Covid – this reviewer’s lips are sealed. And possibly intubated.

What: Plenty of Time To Die

Where: Everywhere

Rating: Four stars – like that flag we still have

Contains smugness