It’s anything you want it to be. The sky’s the limit!

OPINION/SATIRE: Between recent reports of anti-vaxers comparing sensible public health measures to Nazi Germany and world leaders seizing what may be their last chance to talk at length about climate change, readers may have missed the news that Facebook has rebranded as Meta. This is in anticipation of the promised Metaverse, a new virtual world. Stuff sat down with a representative of the former Facebook* to try to understand.

Stuff: Sorry I’m late, I had to stop at the service station to get petrol.

Meta: Yes, I know. 91 low octane.

Stuff: Wait. What?

Meta: Do you know that other people in your age and physiological demographic enjoyed the low-calorie cola and high-roughage bran muffins also available there?

Stuff: How do you know that?

Meta: All praise to the Algorithm. But why don’t you ask me about the Metaverse?

Stuff: Right then. What is the Metaverse?

Meta: It’s anything you want it to be. Anything! The sky’s the limit!

Stuff: Could it be a way to evade the uncomfortable ethical spotlight that Facebook is currently under?

Meta: Definitely not.

Stuff: You said it could be anything.

Meta: Except that.

Stuff: So your PR makes it sound like an amazing new virtual world in which anything is possible. And anyone can be anything?

Meta: Now you’re talking!

Stuff: Could it be a place for a slightly-built nerdy-looking young billionaire to refashion himself as a Nietzschean super-man, a master of the universe who bestrides his creation like a colossus?

Meta: My, you have quite the imagination.

Stuff: Could it be a corporate tax haven?

Meta: Would you like it to be a corporate tax haven? Or let me ask you a more profound question: in the Metaverse, what would ‘tax’ even mean?

Stuff: Does it worry you that apparently ‘Meta’ sounds like the Hebrew word for ‘dead’?

Meta: I think our lawyers will determine any necessary language changes there.

Stuff: Changes to Meta?

Meta: I was thinking more along the lines of changes to Hebrew.

Stuff: Are you aware of Plato’s theory that the apparently real universe in which we live is in fact an imperfect shadow world? And that the ‘meta’ world is the one true and perfect state of existence, superior to our so-called ‘real’ world in every way? And, no doubt, determined to outlive it?

Meta: Aha, I see you’ve heard of our Phase Two.

Stuff: What do you mean?

Meta: You’ll find out soon enough. Though I’ll just say this: Can you imagine a world without climate change or skyrocketing house prices? But with candyfloss that grows on trees? Because at Meta, we’re building that world right now.

Alden Williams/Stuff Andrew Gunn: “Can you imagine a world without climate change or skyrocketing house prices? But with candyfloss that grows on trees?”

Stuff: Please take me with you.

Meta: Subscriptions will start at a low $89.99 per month for the first six months.

Stuff: And after that?

Meta: The sky’s the limit!

*Fact check: not an actual representative of the former Facebook