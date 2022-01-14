The more things change ... life a year from now

OPINION/SATIRE: DOCTOR: I see her eyes flickering. Ms Jackson? Hello?

PATIENT: What? Where am I?

DOCTOR: You’re in hospital, Ms Jackson. It’s January 2023. You’ve been in a coma for 18 months.

PATIENT: Wait, what? You mean I’ve missed half of 2021 and all of 2022?

DOCTOR: I’m afraid so. Do you have any sensory recollections at all from that period?

PATIENT: Voices. Shouty voices. ‘Magic Talk’ – does that make sense?

DOCTOR: Rarely if ever. But it tells me someone’s playing their radio too loud on the ward.

PATIENT: The voices were saying New Zealand is far behind the rest of the world!

DOCTOR: We are. But mostly in deaths per capita.

PATIENT: Covid! Of course! How’s Delta? Did it get here? That was starting to look dicey.

DOCTOR: Oh, I wouldn’t worry too much about Delta these days.

PATIENT: That’s a relief.

DOCTOR: Yessss. Tell me, have you heard of the Greek letter Epsilon?

PATIENT: Should I?

DOCTOR: You might want to brush up on its pronunciation.

PATIENT: So, are there still anti-vaxxers in 2023?

DOCTOR: Oh yes, and we treat them with respect. And I literally mean treat them. It’s most of what we do. In fact if you look across the ward there’s one right there, and another one, and another one. And two more in the corridor.

PATIENT: What about that one in the corner with the Californian King–size hospital bed and the Harley-Davidson?

DOCTOR: Yes, he’s one too. That’s Brian. I do wish his congregation would stop coming in and laying cash at his feet, though. But we can’t stop it, apparently it’s all to do with free speech. Now, do you think you’ll want a visit from the hospital chaplain?

PATIENT: It’s not Brian, is it?

DOCTOR: Oh no no, it’s Sister Judith.

PATIENT: You don’t mean ...

DOCTOR: I do mean. Since she gracefully stepped out of the limelight she’s taken a vow of humility and ministering to the afflicted. She also does a good line in praying piously.

PATIENT: I remember the photo.

DOCTOR: Who doesn’t?

PATIENT: But it’s election year! Who’s the leader of the National Party?

DOCTOR: What day is it again? Hah! No, he’s a very nice chap. The name escapes me, but he says nice-sounding things about, about… Well, very nice-sounding things anyway.

PATIENT: Is nothing constant? Thank goodness for the Royal Family. Sure there was that minor brouhaha with Harry and Meghan but I bet you don’t hear much about those two these days, right?

DOCTOR: They certainly don’t lead the royal news anymore.

PATIENT: Good on the Windsors, eh? They’ve always taken a real interest in people.

DOCTOR: Well, allegedly. Anyway if you’ll excuse me we’re due a visit from Sir Boris Johnson, the British High Commissioner.

Alden Williams/Stuff Andrew Gunn: “Tell me, have you heard of the Greek letter Epsilon?”

PATIENT: Sir Who the What?

DOCTOR: It’s a long story involving lockdown parties, bare-faced hypocrisy and the fact that New Zealand is literally the furthest country in the world from London. Anyway, must dash.

PATIENT: So much has changed! One good thing though – that little nest-egg I invested will have slowly been building up interest. Surely now I can afford the deposit on my very first house! Isn’t that right doctor? Doctor? Hello?