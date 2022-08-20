Investing in health, education and welfare can actually save money

Phil and Sue Bagshaw, and Carl Shaw, are from the Canterbury Charity Hospital Trust, Pauline Barnett is an Pauline Barnett is an Adjunct Associate Professor at the University of Canterbury Health Sciences Centre, University of Canterbury, and Stuart Gowland is a retired surgeon.

OPINION: Our healthcare system is under enormous pressure, with staff suffering unacceptable levels of stress, and this issue pre-dates the appearance of Covid-19.

However, we do not agree with Christchurch surgeon Saxon Connor that a better, more explicit system of rationing healthcare will improve the situation. It was tried here in the 1990s and was a spectacular failure. Its reintroduction could give false credibility to the flawed current system and, if forced to its natural conclusion, would result in a US-style healthcare system where many people would be forced into buying health insurance or have no access to healthcare whatsoever.

We contend that the present state of our national health, healthcare and wellbeing are largely the result of abiding egalitarian and neoliberal myths that are ingrained in our national psychology and culture.

The egalitarian myth came with European colonisation in Aotearoa New Zealand. It meant bringing Western ideas of fairness and equality, which said all people are equal – “Jack’s as good as his master”. However, this did not fit with indigenous culture and created an unequal society where differences in the prevalence of numerous chronic diseases and life expectancy rates increasingly disadvantaged Māori and Pasifika people.

The neoliberal myth came here in the 1980s from the USA. It is based on the idea that the business markets know best, and society is just a marketplace where “the dollar rules”. Furthermore, hospitals and healthcare can be managed in the way you organise any productive industry, such as the manufacture of widgets. Not only has this myth directly damaged our healthcare system, it has also led to an increasing wealth gap, now one of the largest in the developed world, with detrimental health consequences for the increasing number of people falling into poverty.

Myths like these two have created empty promises that were never fulfilled and in fact led us to the disastrous position we find ourselves in now, not just here but throughout the Western world.

If we in Aotearoa are serious about wanting to stop our health and welfare systems finally collapsing, we must act now to throw out both myths and start working with the known facts in the pursuit of a new story. This must recognise that we are all humans, with the same basic needs for health and welfare. We do have different cultures, which should be seen as a blessing, and given the respect they deserve. It also means that systems must take all these differences into account to create a balanced and harmonious society of which we can all be proud.

We must accept that all NZ governments since the 1980s have swallowed the neoliberal mantra that “health is a bottomless pit, that soaks up all the money”. The opposite is in fact true. Massive studies from Europe have shown that national investment in health and education save vast amounts of money: young people remain in productive work; the elderly remain independent longer; and society in general is more harmonious.

Many countries have not followed our neoliberal example and have invested heavily in health, education and welfare. The Scandinavian countries have done this through direct taxation; some larger European countries have taxed employers. Either way, they have left us behind in the development of their health and welfare systems and avoided some of the damage to society generated by a widening gap between “the haves” and “the have-nots”.

Clearly, we in Aotearoa need to start afresh by similarly investing in health and welfare; so how should these resources be allocated? Current research shows the most effective method of redistribution is through a process called proportionate universalism. This is based on the notion that extra resources go to the areas of greatest need, with the aim of achieving equal outcomes. However, some of the extra is also distributed for the welfare of all citizens, so that the general standards are raised.

There are two pressing and concurrent requirements for us: (i) addressing the chronically accumulated deficits in the underlying determinants of health: employment and the living wage, housing and education that values different learning needs; and (ii) building up a healthcare system that fulfils the original intention of universal access care as a right of every citizen. This will initially require heavy investment, but the longer we leave the task the more it will cost to put it back on track. Once it is back on track it will soon pay the massive dividends we have been missing with the current austerity funding approach.

Let us not repeat mistakes of the past but embrace a more equal society in health and wellbeing – one of which we can again be rightly proud.