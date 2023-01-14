Ōtākaro needs to lift its game

EDITORIAL: When Ōtākaro Ltd – the agency leading Christchurch’s rebuild anchor projects – announced this week that its chief executive, John Bridgman, was stepping down, the tributes were generous and predictable.

“John leaves the organisation in a very strong position,” Ōtākaro chair Corinne Haines said. “The board and staff are grateful to him for his vision and his efforts in creating … new opportunities for the company.”

Bridgman will leave at the end of March. A few weeks after that Ōtākaro will turn seven years old, which isn’t much of a milestone, but the departure of a longstanding boss is enough of a reason to run the rule over the agency.

Overall, it gets a pass mark. But the picture is nowhere near as rosy as the one painted in Bridgman’s eulogy.

READ MORE:

* Crown rebuild agency seeks new boss as it undergoes 'repurposing'

* Crown weighs up offers for central Christchurch housing sites

* High demand sees Crown offer land in Christchurch's east frame to more developers



Residential development in the east frame – critical to the rejuvenation of the central city – has been haphazard at best. Progress by preferred developer Fletcher Living was achingly slow and in 2021, Ōtākaro announced it would offer three of the 14 lots in the frame to other private developers to speed up construction.

ÅtÄkaro Limited Christchurch's metro sports facility, Parakiore, pictured here in December 2022 when it was announced the building's construction has been delayed another two years.

The Parakiore Recreation and Sports Centre, initially due to open about now, has had subsidence problems and “regular changes” to its construction programme so won’t be ready until 2025. A design competition for a planned ‘art bridge’ across the Avon River sank into a mire of cultural criticism and bureaucratic squabbling.

There is, of course, a flip side. Since 2016, Ōtākaro’s job has largely consisted of project-managing other people’s projects. It wasn’t its idea to build a metro sports centre on a site with an irksomely high water table. Nor did it award the contract for the new justice precinct to Fletcher Building, exposing it to the delays and cost overruns that plagued the construction giant in recent times.

And the east frame fiasco is just the latest chapter in the decades-long story of Christchurch agonising over how to invigorate its cavernous CBD. Add to that successes such as divesting land so that inner-city jewels like a sleek new cinema complex and the enormously popular Riverside Market could be realised and the agency can rightfully claim to be ahead on points.

Given the unprecedented nature of the earthquakes, a qualitative assessment might be more useful than a tally of pros versus cons. Here, once again, Ōtākaro lies in the balance. It's not much of a stretch to say the agency is a yardstick for the health of the Christchurch rebuild and, if so, it epitomises the creeping disconnect from the people.

Ōtākaro is an insular body. Difficult to deal with from a media standpoint and largely anonymous from a public one. If John Bridgman was sitting across from you in the cafe as you read this, would you recognise him? This might sound unfair, but perceptions matter.

Take Parakiore. The public response to the latest delay was more resignation than outrage. Christchurch has got sadly used to its rebuild running over budget and behind schedule. Now, as above, there are reasons for this outside of Ōtākaro’s control, but when you get lumped with managing the cornerstones of a citywide rebuild, you are its de facto face. You get to set the tone. You decide much of what people know and how they find out. You troubleshoot the problems. You celebrate the good and cop to the bad.

Now, Ōtākaro is heading in a new direction, though the outlook is a little hazy. In November Infrastructure Minister Grant Robertson said in a speech the agency would be repurposed to manage infrastructure projects nationwide (it already has financial oversight of numerous ‘shovel-ready’ projects in Canterbury). There was no accompanying media release and no published speech notes.

The one media outlet that happened to hear Robertson talk reported the move. The only other public mention of it came from Haines when she cited “new opportunities” while announcing Bridgman’s departure.

This stuttering rebirth might be nothing, but from the outside it certainly looks like a process half-planned, back-handedly announced and curiously underplayed. The vibe is depressingly familiar. Perceptions matter.