The blue line is being stretched too thin to keep us safe

Christchurch business owners want greater police visibility in the CBD following a rise in antisocial behaviour and violent crime.

OPINION: The public clamour continues for enhanced police presence, patrols and responsiveness in Christchurch.

The central city remains a focal point of frustration at the blue line’s inability to routinely foot-patrol the retail precinct, nor rapidly respond to the street crime and disorderly behaviour, menacing the heart of the city.

The Central City Business Association (CCBA) and the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce have been particularly vocal in pleading for greater police visibility.

Last week, the city council agreed to advance the CCBA an additional $50,000 to continue funding two roving private security guards through until the end of June.

While their presence offers some semblance of reassurance, they are largely toothless tigers, compared to police on the beat, foot-patrolling the city centre, and its hot mess of miscreants, hustlers, shoplifters, rough sleepers and drug dealers.

These concerns will no doubt be aired at Tuesday’s public meeting the National Party is holding in Christchurch on crime and safety.

Meanwhile, Labour’s reflexive refrain is to trumpet how it’s added 1800 extra officers to police ranks since 2017.

But frontline police are increasingly under the pump, with ever-stretched resources having to be constantly reprioritised.

An extraordinary number of calls for service to 111 don’t reach the threshold for a swift response, or simply cannot be responded to due to the lack of any available units.

Meanwhile, 60% of police time is being swallowed up responding to family harm and mental health/self-harm callouts.

On average police attend a family harm incident every three minutes and every seven minutes for a mental health event.

According to the 2022 Police Annual Report, they responded to 73,000 mental health callouts and 175,000 family harm callouts in the previous 12 months.

Sixty-two per cent of those family harm events didn’t result an offence being recorded, while virtually all mental health-related callouts were non-criminal in nature.

The latter have increased by 55% in the past five years and are predicted to climb a further 38% by 2025.

The annual report starkly notes that responding to this community surge in demand, where criminality does not feature, “limits police’s capacity to respond to potentially more serious and immediate demands“.

That is the core of the problem undermining frontline capability – far too much response time is arguably being consumed on non-core, non-criminal work.

Police have become the de facto mental health crisis squad, despite not being funded or prepped for that role.

The annual report tellingly adds: “Police are not the lead agency for mental health in New Zealand. Our officers are not trained mental health specialists and dealing with these events can be very time-consuming.”

Canterbury police dealt with the country’s highest rate of mental health and suicide-related calls for service in 2022, with up to 20 callouts a day.

Police Association President Chris Cahill tells me that “for many people in mental health distress, a police uniform is not necessarily what they want or need to see”.

He also argues that “the reality is many of these incidents do not warrant prioritisation above the needs of retailers”.

Cahill has been calling for a move to a mental health response model for quite some time.

As a first step, he wants police response to be withdrawn from non-life-threatening mental health events.

In recent years, the Wellington police district has been operating a co-response team (CRT) to service mental health calls, which combines the skills of a paramedic, a police officer and a mental health specialist who not only respond to callouts but co-ordinate follow-up services.

Health partnerships manager and lead of the Wellington CRT, Acting Inspector Matt Morris says the initiative has reduced demand on police time.

But it’s limited in scope and deliberations continue with health officials to expand its reach.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand needs to take a far more assertive leadership role, by ensuring trained health professionals are the first responders, instead of buck-passing and overburdening the blue-line.

Surely Te Whatu Ora needs to establish a bold new model where ambulance services are properly resourced and ponied up with specialist intervention teams to service mental health callouts.

Let the police return to their primary duty as a crime prevention and law enforcement agency.