The royal funeral that didn't happen

At the Duke’s funeral, the British media pack was to deploy body-language experts to catch Prince Harry disgraceful displays of disrespectful slouching, et cetera.

SATIRE: Covid-19 restrictions mean the funeral of His Royal Highness Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh has been restricted to 30 people. But Stuff has obtained exclusive details of the original, more extensive plans. Here are some parts of the commemoration that will now not take place:

Oprah Winfrey’s production team to deliver her studio couch to the front entrance of St George’s Chapel, Windsor, prior to the beginning of the service, so she can invite royal family members with “issues” to sit down and “hug it all out” before they proceed inside.

In recognition of the duke’s characteristic British sense of fair play, after the singing of Jerusalem an open mike to be set up and members of the congregation including but not limited to those of Chinese, Scottish, Nigerian, Papua New Guinean, indigenous Australian and Irish ethnicity to be given a free shot to tell a joke at His Royal Highness’s expense.

Should the Archbishop of Canterbury’s sermon run to more than 25 minutes, a recording of His Royal Highness to be played declaring, “We re-took the Falklands in less time than this”.

Piers Morgan​ to storm out of church complaining that he and Prince Philip were once the best of friends but now for some reason the duke will not return his calls.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson​ to read from Matthew 11:28-30 (King Boris Version): “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Plus a glorious new economic future unconstrained by cheese-eating Brussels bureaucrats, a quick quip in Latin, a true-blue British made vaccine and a knee-trembler with a comely blonde. Huzzah.”

Steve Parsons/AP Prince Andrew: “Ask me anything”.

The British media pack to deploy body-language and lip-reading experts in close proximity to Prince Harry’s pew to catch him unawares in his disgraceful displays of disrespectful slouching, holier-than thou sitting up straight, looking at other members of the royal family in a funny way, and whispering “Meghan​ will rule you all – all power to Meghan” under his breath.

International dignitaries to include last-minute attendance by Honourable Judith Collins after being shouted all-expenses trip to London by her caucus, Christopher Luxon​ saying “I’ve arranged business class on Air New Zealand – take all the time you want, we’ll keep the seat warm”.

In commemoration of the duke’s unswerving support of the World Wide Fund For Nature and also of his love for hunting, a massed fly-past of endangered white-fronted grouse to take place simultaneously with a live-fire 312-gun salute by the light anti-aircraft battery of 49 Regiment Royal Artillery.

Immediately following the service, Prince Andrew scheduled to approach the gaggle of waiting reporters from around the world and say “Hey while we’re all here together does anyone have any questions they’d like to put to me? I’ve got all time in the world, so go on, ask me anything”.