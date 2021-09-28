It's time to let the South Island off the leash

It’s “utterly deplorable” that January’s scheduled SailGP round, “the biggest event to be staged in Christchurch for a decade wasn’t safeguarded”, Mike Yardley writes.

OPINION: Let us off the leash.

Six weeks on since the Delta outbreak emerged in Auckland and our Level 1 freedoms were fried, many a Mainlander feels miffed by the treatment dished out by the Beehive’s unbending regime.

The sense of being unfairly shackled and bossed around is the perception du jour. After all, it’s been 326 days since Te Wai Pounamu last clocked a Covid-19 community case.

Why should the entire South Island remain hobbled by the strictures of level 2, caught in the slipstream of Auckland’s wobbly pursuit of regaining Covid-zero status?

Clearly, non-compliance, wilful bubble-breaking and gang activity are contributing factors to their new daily cases. It’s exasperating.

But why should the liberties of South Islanders continue to pay the price for such feckless disobedience by a small minority at ground zero, given the mounting pile of collateral economic damage? Why should we be held hostage?

Auckland’s drop from level 4 to level 3 last week was widely characterised as a calculated political punt. There’s next to no chance they’ll be back to reporting zero cases in a week’s time, given the double-digit daily case numbers keep flowing.

So come October 4, it’s odds-on that Auckland stays at level 3, while everyone else remains unacceptably stranded in level 2.

The Government clearly doesn’t trust that its boundary management controls can be relied upon to avert infection spread across the North Island, let alone the Cook Strait’s giant border of water.

Ideally, no-one leaving Auckland with an essential worker exemption should be unvaccinated and rapid antigen testing should have been swiftly incorporated into the clearance protocols, weeks ago. Neither measure has been adopted, which would surely have given this risk-averse regime far greater comfort in liberating the South Island back to level 1.

But instead, an extended stay in level 2 purgatory looks increasingly likely. It’s an infuriating, unjustified impasse that is condemning many businesses to a brutal battle for survival, while others fast go broke. As hospitality operators repeatedly point out, even with the capacity limit increases, it is still formidably tough for many businesses to earn enough to meet their fixed costs, let alone earn a living.

The catastrophic impact on our events industry is claiming fresh scalps on a virtual daily basis, from the Rangiora A&P Show to the Hororata Games.

One of the South Island’s largest venue operators, Venues Ōtautahi, has already had to lay off more than half of its staff and of the 103 events planned between now and Christmas, only about a tenth of those will proceed with the current restrictions in force.

Christchurch’s signature season of festivities, Bloom, faces a very rocky road. The inaugural South Island Moon Festival, which was scheduled to open on Thursday, has now been kicked out to mid-November. The New Zealand Agricultural Show and Cup Week at Riccarton and Addington all face brooding clouds of uncertainty and some wrenching decision-making, with level 2 lingering. As do the Ashburton A&P Show and Christchurch Diwali celebrations.

The Ardern Government is frequently accused of being far too Auckland-centric, viewing the South Island as a secondary player or inferior sibling to its obsession with the might of the north.

There are very few southern voices doing our bidding around the Cabinet table. This perceived neglect has been graphically exemplified by the SailGP debacle.

Full credit to Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel and SailGP’s Sir Russell Coutts, who did their darnedest to save New Zealand’s leg of the international race series from being scrapped. But the Government was not for the turning, no matter how many alternative solutions were raised to manage the isolation protocols for the event’s 170 personnel.

It’s utterly deplorable that the biggest event to be staged in Christchurch for a decade wasn’t safeguarded, given it was scheduled for the last week of January, long after we’ve supposedly fully vaccinated all willing Kiwis and are meant to be in reopening mode.

Given the crunch on MIQ, surely SailGP’s personnel, all arriving from Sydney, would have been ideal candidates for home-based or privately-run isolation.

It’s another poke in the eye to the South, from an unambitious Government that refused to uphold our interests and secure a workable solution.