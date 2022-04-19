Is Christchurch NZ's self-confessed, self-flagellating dangerous driving capital?

Police can run red lights when heading to emergencies but why do so many Christchurch drivers think they can do the same? (Video first published in January 2019)

OPINION: On the Richter scale of reprobate driver behaviour, red-light runners always register a solid 8-magnitude jolt with me.

Red-light running embodies so many defects to mar the motorist mindset: it’s shamelessly selfish, intensely territorial, reckless and narcissistic.

To invoke a tired old line trotted out in virtually every probation officer’s report about an offender before our courts, “they exhibit a high level of self-entitlement”.

That being said, if you’ve been spending added time on the roads over the holidays, I’m sure you’ve experienced myriad other dysfunctional driving practises to make your blood boil.

On my constantly evolving hit list, beyond general driver distraction and inattention, other top contenders include failing to indicate, particularly at roundabouts.

Then there are the motorists who turn corners from the wrong lanes, particularly on one-way streets, when they suddenly tear across three lanes to reach the turning lane at a fast-approaching intersection.

Equally problematic, is the raging mass-ignorance about what to do when turning into a multi-laned road and the requirement to turn into the nearest lane. That behavioural defect is so far gone and so entrenched, it’s beyond being salvaged.

You do have to wonder if the flagrant breach of our hand-held cellphone use laws has also passed the point of no return, given how endemic the behaviour has become.

It’s such an inexcusable offence that reeks of wilful defiance, when there are effortlessly lawful hands-free options available.

You may recall that last year Christchurch residents trashed the standard of driving in the city in the Quality of Life Survey.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Red light runners at the intersection of Moorhouse Ave and Colombo St in central Christchurch.

No other major city blasted the prevalence of substandard driving quite like Christchurch.

We seem to be the self-confessed, self-flagellating dangerous driving capital of New Zealand.

I wouldn’t be surprised if next month’s annual survey results see Christchurch retaining its grip on that inglorious title.

But back to those feckless red-light runners.

A glimmer of hope in the war against those miscreants has emerged, with two red-light enforcement cameras finally going live in Christchurch this Thursday.

The cameras are owned by the council, but will be operated by police, with all revenue from those $150 fines going to the Crown.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Having only two red light cameras in Christchurch seems tokenistic, Mike Yardley writes.

Both of these fixed-positioned cameras will seek to tame the insanity on Moorhouse Ave, at the Gasson/Madras St and Manchester St intersections.

These are the South Island’s first enforcement cameras to be deployed, although oddly, a red-light camera has been towering over the Bealey Ave/Madras St intersection, but it doesn’t trigger infringement tickets, it merely collects data. How pointless is that.

But as much as I welcome red-light enforcement cameras on Moorhouse Ave, it looks tokenistic without a comprehensive plan to roll-out a citywide camera network to tackle a citywide curse.

With a low capital cost of $46,000 per camera, is the council seeking to install more cameras? The city council’s head of transport, Lynette Ellis, tells me that “at this point in time none is currently planned”.

However, Ellis says that council staff will work with police and Waka Kotahi to assess whether there are other sites that would benefit from camera enforcement.

Of course there is – I can think of at least 30 choice Christchurch intersections, desperately deserving a cam-slam intervention.

Unlike our two new cameras and Wellington’s solitary camera, Auckland has a sweeping enforcement camera network, happily snapping red-light runners at 56 city sites. That’s what a serious, concerted deterrent campaign looks like.

And to keep the red-light runner on the hop in the battle of attrition, it’s equally important to catch them by surprise, with an ever-changing roster of mobile-camera sites, to complement the fixed-position haunts.

Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are all tooled with hundreds of these next-generation enforcement cameras. A red-light fine in the states for those cities averages $450.

If Waka Kotahi is serious about transforming road safety under its Road to Zero strategy, rather than wasting megabucks on nauseating marketing campaigns, a smarter spend would be to front-foot the establishment costs on a nationwide arsenal of red-light cameras.

They have frittered $2.4 million on that particularly infantilising ad blitz featuring the wig-wearing, clipboard-toting traffic monitor and his evangelising babble about “safer speeds”.

Cut the clueless ads, cue the cameras, target the reprobates and tame our streets.