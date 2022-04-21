My husband went from fit to fighting cancer amid a pandemic

This is the face of a man who was told only hours before that he has leukaemia.

OPINION: My husband used to feel pretty confident that if he got Covid-19, he was young, fit, double vaccinated, and strong enough to fight through it.

Not even 40, barely a sick day in his life, and known to balance multiple macrocarpa beams on his shoulders up steep steps, then knock up a retaining wall in a matter of hours.

But even he had his kryptonite.

Omicron was just starting to peak when an overwhelming fatigue – a normal 15-minute lawn mowing task took about an hour – pushed him to the doctor to get a blood test in November.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: How kids wear their masks at school is more important than mask itself, say doctors

* My whānau are worth more than a few days of fishing

* My childhood friend has Covid-19 - he's fighting for his life



That night his GP stood in our living room with visible tears in his eyes telling us he has leukaemia, and to get to the hospital immediately.

His haemoglobin level was so low that if it wasn’t for his fitness, he would have been unconscious.

In shock and grappling with his mortality, we quickly realised that a pandemic is not a good time to have no immunity when the emergency department (ED) triage nurse swapped our cloth masks for hospital ones and rushed us out the back.

So began the hardest six months of his – our – life.

We’ve learned all about haematology, blood and bone marrow, but also gained an insight into human behaviour.

The collective empathy, manaakitanga, and collegiality that existed at the start of the pandemic seems a distant memory.

Many people seem either overly confident in their privileged “healthy” status – “it’s just a cold!” – or they have low empathy for those around them.

But everyone is one diagnosis away from sickness.

It is then that you realise how reliant you are on everyone else giving a damn.

For more than two weeks after each round of chemotherapy, my husband’s bone marrow is nuked, leaving him neutropenic – with zero white blood cells or ability to fight even an ingrown hair. The last stronger dose took him 45 days to get his white blood cells back up to the low end of a healthy range.

JODY O'CALLAGHAN/Stuff Now knowing it is acute myeloid leukaemia, the journey begins to fight it with chemotherapy, while keeping safe during an Omicron outbreak.

We, like many other families shielding vulnerable members from Omicron, have had to limit our social interaction to over the fence and Zoom chats for months. (Thank you to our amazingly supportive and understanding family and friends.)

We have had to keep our children out of school and preschool since February, and they haven’t seen their friends for one play date since.

All our shopping is done online, and my mother has also been closed into our bubble and unable to hug her other grandkids in order for her to take care of our children, so I can work.

I am working from home, and while it is energy-sapping for my extroversion not having social interaction, it has kept him safe.

So imagine the fear when I had to watch my neutropenic man, with a bag packed for another week-long stay, shuffle into the gauntlet of ED with a raging fever again last week. His N95 mask and plastic shield over his sweating, pale face were all that protected him while Covid daily community cases are still in the thousands.

This thing is not over, as much as most people want it to be.

We are also yet to fully understand how many people will develop chronic illness after Covid infections.

I do get that others are ready for large gatherings and travel to resume. But when people fight against masks, a simple health measure, I just don’t get it.

JODY O'CALLAGHAN/Stuff Seeing our children near the hospital for the first time since he was rushed there after their bedtime two weeks beforehand.

Retail NZ wants the Government to tighten, or remove, its mask rules because “moving to a greater sense of normality, is a good thing for the retail sector”.

On my way home from hospital this week, I saw a customer determinedly walk into a service station sans mask with no issues. Now that we are in the orange traffic light setting, masks in schools are not required.

The description of the setting on the Government website states there will be community transmission of Covid-19 “with increasing risks to vulnerable communities, and pressure on the health system”.

But the hospitality sector is OK with that, and thinks restrictions should be scrapped altogether.

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles tweeted about the appalling “ableism on display by the journalists” at the settings announcement last week, saying instead of interviewing hospitality venue owners, perhaps they should “start talking to people who’ve had a transplant or have a blood cancer”.

Studies suggest that blood cancers are the most vulnerable to Covid of all cancers, due to a low neutralising antibody response against infection after vaccination. Double vaccinated when my husband was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, and a booster dose given mid-treatment, but his protection from infection is low.

After another intense week of whatever infection it was trying to take the husband down, he and his haematology team won that battle. But Covid thrown at him at his weakest point could have been a different story.

There is a fixation on whether Covid victims had underlying conditions, even if they had been living well before Covid.

Ableist statements like “but they had a co-morbidity” when someone dies of Covid are like a smug reassurance to the healthy.

Like many Kiwis, I fit into the category of having an underlying condition, and it hurts. I have type 1 diabetes, but I have never considered myself to be a sick person.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information reports that Covid-19 in people with diabetes “initiates a flywheel of cascading effects that result in increased mortality”.

I am fit and healthy, triple vaccinated, and intend on living a long life with well-controlled diabetes. But if I got Covid and died, would my “underlying condition” be blamed?

JODY O'CALLAGHAN/Stuff The first walk in the Port Hills in months, during a stint of strength between treatments. There is now light at the end of the tunnel.

So far we have kept Omicron from our home, but I do still worry about re-entering normal life right at the point when there is a bit of caution being thrown to the wind.

As my husband moves to remission status, and begins the journey to healing, vaccinating, and getting strong again, he has taken on the motto, “life is short, don’t sweat the small stuff”.

So when you’ve experienced the fatigue of a body with less than a third of a normal haemoglobin level, the thing that transports oxygen through the blood, imagine watching people whinging about the mild inconvenience of wearing a mask for 10 minutes in a shop.

My only hope is that people realise a chain is only as strong as its weakest links. If you refuse to wear a mask to help protect others, be kind and at least respect why other people do.

And you may think you are invincible, but so did my husband once.