Decision time for Christchurch stadium: Does NZ's sporting capital want to be a tier one city or a mundane backwater?

A decision on what will be built on the proposed stadium’s central city site will be made on July 14.

Mike Yardley is a Christchurch-based writer on current affairs and travel, who has written a column for Stuff for 15 years.

OPINION: Make no mistake, July 14 is a date with destiny.

A make or break day for Christchurch’s future prospects as a tier one sports, events and entertainment host city.

A day when our elected representatives will have to lay bare whether they’re truly ambitious for Christchurch or willing to settle for a mundane metropolitan backwater.

A day when they will have to choose on keeping with the faith with a decade-old anchor project they kicked down the road and blew-out the bill, or whether they betray previous pledges and relegate “New Zealand’s sporting capital” to a city of broken dreams and shattered promises.

As much as this should not be a political issue, for some, it is undeniably an ideological lightning rod.

I’m sure I wasn’t the only one deeply alarmed by the procrastinating rhetoric discharged by the Ilam MP, Sarah Pallett, on local radio on Friday. Despite her government sinking $220 million into the project to beef up the capital budget, the first-term Labour MP was not convinced that the council should proceed with the project as planned. Pallett believes there’s now a need for a fresh evaluation of the stadium “to understand the financial benefits it will bring to ratepayers.” Yes, Pallett would press pause to ask more questions.

Waimakariri MP, Matt Doocey, was audibly aghast that his parliamentary colleague was happily waving the prevarication flag. He’s also accusing “a small minority of undermining and sabotaging the project. A lot of that has emanated from the council.”

READ MORE:

* Thousands give view on Christchurch stadium as political jibes ramp up

* Multimillion-dollar decisions: What is the future of Christchurch's beleaguered stadium project?

* What the ballooning cost of Christchurch's stadium means for your rates



Last week I referenced how Mayor Dalziel damned the stadium as “a white elephant” in The Press, just prior to defeating Paul Lonsdale for the top job in 2013. During Thursday’s council meeting on consulting the public about the stadium’s future, Dalziel sought to defend bagging the project and wanting to renegotiate the cost-sharing agreement, claiming she initially had no recollection of calling it “a white elephant.”

Trying to decipher Dalziel’s true north on the stadium is about as clear and consistent as her Cirque du Soleil contortions on the Three Waters reforms. Did you notice that notorious 2013 article also quoted her rival candidate, Paul Lonsdale, warning about the cost of dither, delay and inaction? How prophetic.

Christchurch City Council The cost of the proposed 30,000-seat stadium for Christchurch has leapt to $683 million – $200m more than its original budget.

So now it’s consultation time with thousands of submissions already flooding in. In fact, this issue appears to have already smashed the “turn-out” record to a submission process, based on all council consultations from the past five years.

The Hagley Oval lights lease attracted 2221 in 2019. Harewood Road’s Wheels to Wings Cycleway garnered 1348 submission last year, while the 2021 Long Term Plan is the biggest to date, attracting 2382 submissions. The travesty of the Wheels to Wings consultation was that the hearings panel duly thumbed their nose at the overwhelming lack of community support for the design of the central section of the cycleway, which aroused only 15% support.

So will a thunderous number of submissions on the stadium seal its fate? It would take extraordinary hubris from a councillor in election year to defy the will of the people, particularly if the submissions turnout hits five figures.

Last year, it was Rob Hough’s 24,000-strong stadium petition that helped shape council opinion about reinstating the 30,000 seating capacity. Rob tells me there will be no petition this time, just a concerted focus on making those submissions count.

I believe the council’s rates impact data needs to be taken with a grain of salt. None of the published projections factor in the prospect of a regional council levy nor the sale of Orangetheory Stadium – let alone reworking the council’s capital budget.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The vast stadium site lies derelict between Madras and Barbadoes streets.

Over the next 10 years, the council is forecast to spend $13.5 billion. The nominal $150m increase to the stadium budget amounts to just over 1% of the council’s total planned expenditure this decade. $150m is certainly not small beer, but to suggest the increased spend on the stadium project somehow imperils or upends the council’s fiscal stability is laughable.

Let’s not squander the chance to secure the city’s stature as a fit-for-purpose host city for prime time sports, events and entertainment. It’s now or never for this elusive anchor project. The meddling has got to stop. Hear the people roar.

Submissions can be made on the Christchurch City Council’s Have Your Say website.