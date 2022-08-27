Six years without the All Blacks: How has Christchurch fared?

The All Blacks at AMI Stadium in 2016, back when they were still really good.

OPINION: There is normal time and there is All Blacks time.

Rugby fans will know that Saturday’s test against Argentina is the first All Blacks test to be played in Christchurch in six long years. This is the argument in support of Te Kaha, the Multi-Use arena: build it and they will come more often.

But history tells us there have been other, longer stretches without All Blacks tests in the Garden City. They were absent for a full 13 years from 1937 to 1950, although there was a better excuse that time.

In any event, the long stretch between tests helps us measure the pace of change, or the lack of it, in Christchurch. Have things improved since or declined?

Then as now there was a local body race on. Lianne Dalziel was running for her second term as mayor and the only remotely serious challenger was activist John Minto.

Four days before the All Blacks and Springboks took to the field at what was then still called the AMI Stadium in Addington, there was even more uplifting news. Bruce Springsteen was set to play the same venue the following February.

“Are you excited? I’m excited,” Dalziel said.

In the wider picture, John Key was Prime Minister and the public had no idea he would quit in two months. Labour leader Andrew Little was grumpily defiant about bad polling. Most sane people could not believe US voters would elect Donald Trump.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Lunch eaters enjoy the piece and quiet of the Avon River Precinct.

Five years had passed since the 2011 earthquakes, but the rebuild was gaining momentum. The bus interchange had opened a year earlier, the Christchurch Art Gallery was back in business and new images were released of the Metro Sports Facility, which was expected to be the biggest in New Zealand and open to the public by – this is hard to believe – 2020.

Philip Carter’s​ retail and fashion complex, The Crossing, was a year away from opening and another major private development, Anthony Gough’s​ The Terrace, was looking to be ready at about the same time. In the meantime, the popular and novel Re:Start Mall was still active, and had resisted several attempts to close it.

Speaking of The Terrace, there was a minor uproar during the week of the test when Press columnist Mike Yardley​ attacked the “grey stone grandstands” and “grandiose spendathon” that was the Avon River Precinct. But The Press found central city lunch-eaters seemed to like the new concrete steps.

Much of Yardley’s ire was aimed at the Antony Gormley​ sculpture Stay which had sadly become an art-hater’s laughing stock. Art experts had promised the two Gormleys – one was in the river, the other hidden in the Arts Centre – would bring the world to Christchurch. This didn’t really happen.

SUPPLIED/Scape Antony Gormley’s sculpture Stay still divided opinion.

The Christ Church Cathedral was still the city’s most contentious rebuild project, and a mood of frustration and indecision dominated. Would it be restored or replaced entirely with a new version? Another year would pass before the Anglican Synod finally agreed to rebuild what had long been the symbolic centre of the city.

Then as now, an All Blacks test was a useful yardstick for measuring civic spirit and progress. The Press asked if regeneration was happening fast enough in suburbs on the edges of the city. Lyttelton and, especially, New Brighton were being repaired too slowly.

And of course the test was the big story that Saturday. A sell-out crowd of 20,800 was expected at the temporary stadium. Pubs and restaurants were planning their biggest night in years. The Press editorial called it “another step on Christchurch’s road to recovery” and one of the largest international events since the earthquakes.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Excited All Blacks supporters in Christchurch in 2016.

No one in the crowd had heard of social distancing or wore masks. The Christchurch of September 17, 2016, was still in 4BC, or four years before Covid.

“Aside from a streaker trying to climb a goal post, Christchurch’s most significant rugby test match since the earthquakes went without a hitch,” The Press reported. The All Blacks were still unbeatable. The score was 41-13.

The minority who didn’t worship at the shrine of rugby or Springsteen found some different but no less positive symbolism on the same weekend, when The Piano: Centre for Music and the Arts opened with some jazz on the day after the test and rapidly became one of the city’s most important arts venues.

Rugby or not, Christchurch in 2016 felt like it was at a turning point. It’s hard to avoid the feeling the city has stalled since.