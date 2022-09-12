Better by Bike: Six myths about cycling in Christchurch

Glen Koorey is a transport engineer specialising in road safety and sustainable transport.

OPINION: The growing network of high-quality cycleways being built in Christchurch is seeing the numbers of people cycling rise again. However, there are still plenty of people who raise objections and doubts about more cycling happening here, often due to misperceptions about what can and can’t be done using the humble bike.

Myth 1: No-one cycles

Firstly, there seems to be a belief that hardly anyone cycles in Christchurch. But there is plenty of data to dispel that. The 2018 Census found that typically 20,000 people a day were biking to work or study. The 2018-21 Household Travel Survey also estimates over 60,000 cycle trips of any sort each day in Christchurch.

And these are not just the same people every day; regular council residents surveys have repeatedly found that over half of the population have cycled on-road sometime in the past year and one-third at least once a month. Contrary to popular belief, fewer than 30% of these trips are for recreational or social purposes, and only 20% made by children.

Myth 2: Cycling is dangerous

An understandable concern by many is that cycling is dangerous; with any ride amongst traffic being considered a death-wish. The media invariably highlight any notable serious or fatal cycle crash, heightening the concern. But the very reason these things show up prominently in the media is because they are relatively rare and hence newsworthy.

Sure, cycling can sometimes feel dangerous but in fact the chance of having a crash with motor traffic is very rare. Typically, there are fewer than 40 serious injuries or deaths from motor vehicles in Christchurch a year. For the amount of cycling done here, that translates to over 100,000 hours of biking for every serious or fatal incident – a lot of riding...

Iain McGregor/Stuff On average there are just 40 serious injuries, or deaths, for every 100,000 hours of cycling in Christchurch.

Myth 3: It’s too cold and wet

Many people claim that it’s too cold or wet in Christchurch to cycle (somehow this doesn’t seem to stop many people biking in Amsterdam or Copenhagen). In reality, Christchurch has one of the best climates for cycling in the world, rarely going below 0 degrees Celsius or above 30C and with only about 4% of hours ever having more than light drizzle.

Most people biking in Christchurch also know how to wear appropriate warm and dry protective clothing when needed. An analysis of Christchurch cycling over a year found that winter numbers were only 19% below the summer highs and very wet days had cycle counts only 19% below that of dry days.

Myth 4: It takes too long

Some will state that it’s too far to cycle. Yet, most trips around Christchurch are easily traversed by bike. About half of the trips we make by car are under 5km, a distance easily biked in 15-20 minutes at a gentle pace. It’s quite deceptive how far you can travel in good time on a bike; that is becoming even more so with the rise of e-bikes. The ability to take your bike on a bus in Christchurch also allows you to go further again if need be.

Similarly, there’s a belief that it’s too slow to bike anywhere. However, particularly during rush hour, you’ll find that cycling easily beats crawling along in your car in traffic; again, e-bikes are making that equation even more favourable. Those biking may also have the advantage of short-cuts not available to cars (e.g. across Hagley Park, or down the Railway Cycleway).

A particular strength of cycling is the consistency of travel times. Whether riding at 8am or 8pm, the time to bike somewhere is remarkably consistent – making it easier to plan your schedule so you get to your destination on time. Because you’re getting some physical activity at the same time, you also don’t have to spend extra time later doing some exercise like sport or the gym.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Paniers can help carry the load.

Myth 5: What about my shopping?

There’s also a view that cycling is impractical if you have to carry (or buy) anything. Many bike trips don’t require you to carry anything other than yourself anyway (and maybe any food or drink consumed). If you do have to bring or buy stuff, often it’s no more than what you would carry if you were walking – ie the kinds of things you could hold in a bag, satchel or basket.

For more challenging cargo, there are plenty of options including bike racks, panniers, trailers, and cargo bikes to help carry the load – even children can be transported with the right bike. And you can always arrange home delivery for larger purchases.

Myth 6: Cyclists are freeloaders

One final regular objection is that cyclists don’t pay for the roads or cycleways (or for their ACC treatments).

However, everyone contributes via local rates and general taxes towards the bulk of transport costs in New Zealand, including people who cycle (or the parents of children who do).

Likewise, everyone pays through employee levies and general taxation into the ACC accounts. Motor vehicle drivers contribute extra fuel and registration levies to pay for the considerable maintenance to repair roads damaged by their weight (the damage effect of a bicycle is negligible) and the much greater injury treatment costs of a motor vehicle crash.

In summary, while there are apparently plenty of reasons why people can’t cycle, this doesn’t seem to stop the many thousands who already do.

Glen Koorey also maintains the local blog Cycling in Christchurch.