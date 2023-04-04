Bad week for Christchurch's Catholic diocese with megachurch plans now in limbo

The historic Catholic Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament is demolished in 2020.

Mike Yardley is a Christchurch-based writer on current affairs and travel who has written a column for Stuff for 15 years

OPINION: It’s not a happy Easter week for the leadership of the Catholic diocese in Christchurch. The city’s $500 million North of the Square mega-development is in grave disarray.

The much-vaunted project was stitched together as a joint venture between the Catholic Church and property developer the Carter Group, spanning nearly 2 hectares of bare land along Armagh St, between Colombo St and Manchester St.

The mega-deal was trumpeted as comprising the city’s new Catholic Cathedral, a new St Mary’s Primary school, diocese offices, commercial buildings, apartments and a 600-space car park building.

Last month, Philip Carter publicly threw his toys over the city council’s “confidence-destroying” chops and changes to the central city roading network, prompting him to pull stumps on developing the car park building, given the climate of uncertainty.

Alden Williams/Stuff Bishop Paul Martin, left, and developer Philip Carter at the site of the planned new catholic cathedral and precinct in 2019.

It was also revealed that the resource consent process for the new cathedral had effectively been placed on hold, with new Catholic Bishop Michael Gielen reviewing the project.

As we have learnt in the past 10 days, a large group of disaffected Christchurch parishioners have successfully courted the attention of the Vatican’s Apostolic Signatura, the Catholic Church’s highest judicial authority.

The Vatican’s Supreme Tribunal has agreed to hear the case, in which the plaintiff parishioners will seek to demolish the Christchurch diocese’s radical parish merger and rebuilding plan.

The proposed new cathedral forms only one prong to that plan, but a crucial one, given the costs entailed.

SUPPLIED Bishop Michael Gielen is reviewing the diocese’s plans in Christchurch.

The city’s previous Catholic Bishop, Paul Martin, was the driving force behind the parish shake-up, the demolition of the previous Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, and the desire to thrust a new cathedral into “the heart of the city” – rather than rebuild on the Barbadoes St site.

It was nearly four years ago that Martin’s masterplan was unveiled, with projections that the new Cathedral would be consecrated by 2025.

Clearly, that’s now dreamland. With legal action pending, it’s hard to see how the plan can possibly be realised this decade, even if the Vatican’s supreme court ultimately upheld it.

Back in 2019, the cost estimate for the land and building of the new cathedral was priced at $85m, plus $11m for the primary school, and a further $30m for the diocese’s share of the wider Catholic precinct in the joint venture.

Four years on, raging construction inflation will have blown out those project costs. Back in June 2019, I sat down with Martin to discuss his contentious proposals.

At the time, I wrote how he was a “highly personable straight shooter.” I wouldn’t expect anything less from a fellow St Bede’s old boy!

But there was a steely, uncompromising tone to his leadership style. Would he consult the flock on his plans for a new cathedral?

“No! That’s like a government doing referendums all the time,” he thundered.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Kathleen Gallagher is part of a group that has challenged the Christchurch Catholic diocese’s plans through the Vatican's supreme court.

Fast-forward to today and the public still haven’t seen any concept designs for the new landmark cathedral.

Church leadership has simply failed to carry people along with them.

But beyond the lofty desire for a showpiece riverside cathedral, Martin’s masterplan for taking the axe to the city’s 12 parishes, reducing them to just four suburban mega-parishes and the cathedral parish, is what has really alienated the grassroots.

The Christchurch earthquakes destroyed nearly a third of the city’s Catholic churches, with many parishes subsequently merging.

Nature actually expedited some necessary rationalisation, given the surfeit of churches.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF A Catholic precinct as well as several new hotels are planned for central Christchurch. (Video first published in December 2019)

But Martin’s proposed cull took aim at a sweep of too many established, prosperous and high-attendance parish churches, including Addington’s grand old Sacred Heart Church.

Under the North, South, East and West mega-church model, four existing suburban churches (most of which are attached to schools) would be sacrificed and sold off in favour of one super-church per parish.

The likes of Christ the King in Burnside would be jettisoned in the proposed Christchurch North parish, corralling farflung parishioners from Dallington to Avonhead to convene in a new mega-church in Papanui. Ridiculous.

Gielen can save everyone a lot of time, money and legal trouble by simply scrapping the vanity projects and his predecessor’s radical parish cull.

May Easter herald a reset and a new start – despite the ramifications.